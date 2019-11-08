Telford printing firm hosts annual training awards

Precision Colour Printing of Halesfield in Telford, held its annual training awards ceremony for staff at the Park House Hotel in Shifnal.

Jayleigh Price, with Alex Evans and Steve Power, of the British Printing Industry Federation

Five years ago the company embarked on an intensive training program for employees to gain nationally recognised official accreditation for the jobs they perform or intend to follow and has benefitted ever since with a multi-skilled and talented workforce.

One person singled out for praise was Jayleigh Price, aged 21, of Telford, a Number One printer, who has also won the title of Trainee of the Year in an awards competition hosted by Print Week magazine and presented at a glitzy ceremony in London.

PCP managing director Alex Evans, said: “We are extremely gratified by the continued effort shown by staff to give up their spare time for training and the success of this scheme which in turn contributes greatly to the on-going expansion and future of the company.

“The Print Week Awards are the most prestigious in our industry and for Jayleigh to carry off this magnificent Heidelberg title is a real credit to her hard work and dedication, so we are truly proud of the commitment she has made to her own personal development.”

