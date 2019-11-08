Experienced solicitor joins expanding family department at PCB Solicitors

PCB Solicitors has welcomed experienced family solicitor Richard Gabb, formerly of Clarkes Solicitors to their rapidly expanding family team in Telford.

Richard Gabb and Ruth Harris

PCB Solicitors has welcomed Richard Gabb, as a Consultant. His role will see him provide advice to clients across Telford and Shropshire about divorces, matrimonial finances and contact issues.

Ruth Harris head of the family department said: “Richard is a very well known and greatly respected Shropshire family Solicitor who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team, we are very excited to have him on board!

“Richard has specialised in family law for in excess of 40 years. This wealth of experience ensures that he is able to achieve the best possible outcomes for his clients. He has particular expertise in divorce cases involving substantial assets and complex financial structures but does deal with all aspects of family law.”

PCB Solicitors family department has seen considerable growth in recent years.

Richard Gabb added: “PCB Solicitors has a great reputation locally; I am pleased to have joined the firm’s growing Family department. I am very much looking forward to working with all the team.”

