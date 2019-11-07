5.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Home Business

Up to £175,000 funding available for rural businesses

By Shropshire Live Business

Rural businesses in Shropshire are being invited to apply for up to at least £175,000 in EU grant funding for projects which help grow the regional economy and create new jobs.

DEFRA’s Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE) Growth Programme provides grants for rural business development, food processing businesses and those involved in rural tourism infrastructure.

Grants, funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD),   start at a minimum of £20,000 and applicants can apply for up to 40 per cent of eligible costs. The maximum grant for business development and tourism projects will be limited to £175,000, whilst the maximum grant for food processing projects will be limited to £750,000.

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership is particularly encouraging applications from farming businesses that want to diversify into non-agricultural activities and environmental and land based rural businesses wishing to expand but expressions of interest for a grant must be registered by 16 February 2020.

Gary Spence, Marches EU Technical Assistance Officer, said: “Grant funding can help pay for constructing or improving buildings or buying new machinery or equipment. However only companies employing fewer than 50 people can apply under the rural business and tourism themes, although any size of business can apply under the food processing theme, subject to meeting other criteria.

“Projects need to demonstrate evidence of a sound business case and that they are good value for taxpayers’ money by creating jobs off the back of the grant investment. We would advise organisations considering an expression of interest to read the guidance carefully before applying and discuss their ideas with their local Growth Hub officers.”

Application is in two stage and organisations must first submit an Expressions of Interest (EOI) form. If successful at this stage, organisations will be invited to formally apply. EOI forms must be received by February 16 2020. Funding bids must be submitted by May 31. For more information and advice on how to apply, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/rdpe-growth-programme or contact the Marches Growth Hub at enquiries@marchesgrowthhub.co.uk

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Wellington town centre in one of the high streets which will benefit. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford high streets to get extra £5 million funding boost

Telford & Wrekin Council is to invest a further £5 million to boost key high streets across the borough over the next two years.
Read Article
Pictured, from left, Vicki Page (Healthcare Assistant), Karla Jennings-Preece (IPC Nurse), Kelly Pardy (IPC Nurse) and Sister Jenny Downes

Shropshire’s two acute hospitals given top rating for Infection Prevention and Control

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has received the highest grade for infection control following a recent inspection by NHS regulators.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council launch Stronger Communities programme

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Stronger Communities programme is to focus on areas of the borough that are in need of physical regeneration.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The ladies over-50s finalists, from left, Cath Barton, Aude Legeais, Karen Pearce and Renuka Elliot

Tennis Shropshire’s Senior Championships serve up a host of quality finals

Two of the finals in Tennis Shropshire’s Senior Championships went to championship tie breaks, including the longest in the competition’s history, as the popular annual event produced an excellent standard of tennis.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town secure back to back home wins with a highly impressive defensive display against free-scoring Peterborough.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town face another tough test when they welcome promotion chasing Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Ronald Carter (left) is welcomed to the firm by GHP Legal managing partner, Richard Lloyd

GHP Legal strengthens Corporate and Commercial department

GHP Legal has appointed Ronald Carter as Senior Associate Chartered Legal Executive to its corporate and commercial department, with responsibility across all five of the firm’s offices.
Read Article
Abella House in Longden Road, Shrewsbury has undergone an extensive programme of refurbishment

TSR complete letting of substantial commercial premises in Shrewsbury

Towler Shaw Roberts has completed the letting of a substantial commercial/warehouse building to new tenants in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Up to £175,000 funding available for rural businesses

Rural businesses in Shropshire are being invited to apply for up to at least £175,000 in EU grant funding for projects which help grow the regional economy and create new jobs.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Ronald Carter (left) is welcomed to the firm by GHP Legal managing partner, Richard Lloyd (right)

Local cause gets boost from popular Shropshire cricket fundraiser

A fund which supports community groups in Shropshire has received support from one of the county’s biggest networking events.
Read Article
Célestine and Ben chose The Wroxeter as their wedding venue

Couple born 15 minutes apart marry on 30th birthday at Shropshire hotel

A couple born within minutes of each other celebrated their wedding at a Shropshire hotel on their 30th birthdays.
Read Article
Edward Thomas, Group Head of Marketing and Communications for the Trust with calendars from previous years

Exhibition for calendar competition winners

The creative talents of artists from across the area will be on display to the public as part of the calendar competition organised by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Conservation Centre will open from 11-16 November between 10.15am and 1.00pm each day. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Aircraft conservation work goes on show at RAF Museum Cosford

This month, the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre at the RAF Museum Cosford will open its doors, allowing Museum visitors behind the scenes access to aircraft conservation projects.
Read Article
60163 'Tornado' climbs towards Bewdley tunnel on the SVR

World-famous Tornado to make a return to Severn Valley Railway this November

The world-famous Tornado locomotive will make a welcome return to the Severn Valley Railway this November hauling two services out of Kidderminster and two services out of Bridgnorth each day.
Read Article
The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Chris Brown, Junior Sous Chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge

Shropshire hotel launches its first full vegan menu

A Shropshire hotel has launched its first full vegan menu following the success of its first all-vegan wedding.
Read Article
Arran Pearson with the winners of the Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge

Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge winners revealed

A spicy European recipe, and a long-time British classic, have been revealed as the 2019 winners of the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’.
Read Article
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity drizzle
5.3 ° C
6.1 °
4.4 °
100 %
1kmh
75 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP