TSR complete letting of substantial commercial premises in Shrewsbury

Towler Shaw Roberts has completed the letting of a substantial commercial/warehouse building to new tenants in Shrewsbury.

Abella House in Longden Road, Shrewsbury has undergone an extensive programme of refurbishment

Abella House in Longden Road extends in total to 16,571 sq ft and benefits from an open storage yard, with generous on-site car parking for more than 20 vehicles.

The versatile accommodation features a large open plan warehouse with roller shutter loading doors, ground floor office space, reception and workshop.

In addition, the premises provide a spacious first floor mezzanine area which includes an open plan general office, six cellular offices, staff canteen and toilet facilities.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for TSR, said: “Spacious commercial buildings of this size which offer versatile accommodation rarely become available in Shrewsbury.

“The property occupies a prominent position just off Longden Road, next to the established Sweetlake Business Village, with good access to the main road network.

“Following the vacation of Abella House by Berendsen, the previous tenants, the owner has undertaken an extensive programme of refurbishment and upgraded the building to provide a modern well-appointed facility.

“The new tenants plan to have an official launch early in the new year and we wish them every success in their new premises.”

The tenant was represented by Charles Howell of Cooper Green Pooks.

