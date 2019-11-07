GHP Legal strengthens Corporate and Commercial department

GHP Legal has appointed Ronald Carter as Senior Associate Chartered Legal Executive to its corporate and commercial department, with responsibility across all five of the firm’s offices.

Ronald Carter (left) is welcomed to the firm by GHP Legal managing partner, Richard Lloyd

After embarking on a legal career in London’s West End Carter’s subsequent appointments included positions with Mishcon DeReya and Nabarro Nathanson, now part of the CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP.

During his fifteen years as a general litigator and ten years as a company commercial lawyer, among other corporate giants he represented British Airways, Singapore Airlines, ICI, Unilever, Nat West Group, Midland Bank and Societe Generale, as well as high net-worth individuals.

The wide and varied scope of Carter’s experience includes the handling of several multi-million $US cases, including the purchase of an international finance franchise on behalf of a bank, and advising on multi-million $US investments for individuals in the Middle East and off-shore pension schemes.”

Carter’s expertise and reputation as a respected authority on transacting business in the Middle East has on a number of occasions led to him being invited by the Department of Trade and Industry and regional Chambers of Commerce to lead seminars.

On arrival at GHP Legal Carter said: “After commuting into London for many years I decided it was time to take advantage of the international freedom that IT has brought to the workplace and enjoy a better quality of life in the more relaxed environment of rural Shropshire and North Wales. Now I am looking forward to representing both new and old clients within the growing company and commercial department at GHP Legal.”

