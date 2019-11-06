Shropshire web team scoops creative award

An independent website and e-commerce team with a big vision is celebrating after scooping a prestigious national award.

Managing Director, Leon Blair (third from right), with some of the isev team celebrating their Best Strategic Design and Creative Award win at the Best Business Awards 2019

Telford-based isev won the best strategic design/creative award at the Best Business Awards 2019.

They impressed judges with their commitment to working in true collaboration – becoming an extension of their clients’ own teams, as well as combining the dedication and commitment found within a modern firm with the skills and capability normally only available from large national agencies.

The firm was set up in 2007 and has distinct divisions offering website (specialising in e-commerce), branding and digital marketing services working with a range of local clients and household names such as Funky Pigeon, WH Smith and BASF.

The BBA chairman of the judges said: “In a fast-changing consumer market, isev produces e-commerce solutions that help its clients respond to change.

“Whatever the campaign, isev directs its clients to the most commercially-beneficial solution that has the biggest impact. By getting great results, isev has built an excellent reputation and become the go-to brand for creative strategies and marketing in its market.”

The annual awards attract entries from across all sectors, with a large panel of independent expert judges selecting winners according to strict criteria for each category.

Leon Blair, isev’s Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to have won the Best Business Award, it’s a wonderful acknowledgement of the hard work all of the team put in on behalf of our clients.

“With good communication at the heart of what we do, we never limit the service, knowledge or range of services we offer to all of our clients; and winning this award is testament to the fact as longas you have a big vision and put in the effort, you can reach your ambitious goals!”

