Shropshire businessman to raise money for Severn Hospice with online auctions and marathon

A Shropshire businessman who is running for Severn Hospice in the 2020 London Marathon has launched a series of online auctions to help raise funds for the charity.

Nick Deane running the Ellesmere 10k

Nick Deane took part in his first fundraising marathon for Severn Hospice in 2006 when he was persuaded by a friend that it would be a fun thing to do.

The marathon at the same time enabled him to raise money for Severn Hospice who provided care for his mother in law, Liz, when she was terminally ill with cancer.

Speaking of his first marathon, Nick says “Fortunately, it was the Amsterdam Marathon, so after reading a book, following a plan and a mercifully flat course I finished in just over four and a half hours, some of which I walked. My plan should have included energy snacks though I was helped out by people handing out bananas in a park about 6km before the finish. On the plus side the marathon had a fantastic finish in the 1928 Olympic Stadium and finishing a marathon turned out to be a very emotional experience, I cried like a baby as I hobbled across the finish line.

“I hadn’t run much before and it took me some time to recover from the race so my next run was two years later and regular running was not something I started until six years after that. The regular running was kickstarted when once again I was persuaded by a friend to do a run, this time the Shrewsbury Half Marathon in 2014.

“Joule’s Brewery sponsored me to run an extra mile (to the Dolphin) with an additional donation if at least 20 people did it with me. Thankfully more than twenty hardy runners were up for it, and many were Shropshire Shufflers which persuaded me to join and this led to me becoming an enthusiastic park runner.

“With all this regular running I was persuaded I could run another marathon and so applied for, and was accepted into, the Severn Hospice 2016 London Marathon team. I finished in just over four hours and managed to raise nearly £6,000. It turns out it’s not just your first marathon finish that makes you emotional! As I was so close to four hours you could say I have unfinished business and now I have been given this wonderful opportunity again by the Hospice I would like to raise more money to take my total raised for the Hospice since 2006 to £15,000, and to get under four hours!”

One way Nick is raising money this time is through an online monthly auction (which proved successful in 2016). A number of lots have already been donated including – tickets to Glorious Goodwood, a Penny Timmis painting, a Jim Hawkins portrait photo, chocolates, a Christmas tree and an introduction to beekeeping!

The first auction is already underway, to bid on or donate a lot see – http://bit.ly/SevernHospiceAuctions

To support Nick fundraising for Severn Hospice see his Justgiving page – http://bit.ly/SevernHospiceLMMarathon

