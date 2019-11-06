4.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Home Business

Shropshire businessman to raise money for Severn Hospice with online auctions and marathon

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire businessman who is running for Severn Hospice in the 2020 London Marathon has launched a series of online auctions to help raise funds for the charity.

Nick Deane running the Ellesmere 10k
Nick Deane running the Ellesmere 10k

Nick Deane took part in his first fundraising marathon for Severn Hospice in 2006 when he was persuaded by a friend that it would be a fun thing to do.

The marathon at the same time enabled him to raise money for Severn Hospice who provided care for his mother in law, Liz, when she was terminally ill with cancer.

Speaking of his first marathon, Nick says “Fortunately, it was the Amsterdam Marathon, so after reading a book, following a plan and a mercifully flat course I finished in just over four and a half hours, some of which I walked. My plan should have included energy snacks though I was helped out by people handing out bananas in a park about 6km before the finish. On the plus side the marathon had a fantastic finish in the 1928 Olympic Stadium and finishing a marathon turned out to be a very emotional experience, I cried like a baby as I hobbled across the finish line.

“I hadn’t run much before and it took me some time to recover from the race so my next run was two years later and regular running was not something I started until six years after that. The regular running was kickstarted when once again I was persuaded by a friend to do a run, this time the Shrewsbury Half Marathon in 2014. 

“Joule’s Brewery sponsored me to run an extra mile (to the Dolphin) with an additional donation if at least 20 people did it with me. Thankfully more than twenty hardy runners were up for it, and many were Shropshire Shufflers which persuaded me to join and this led to me becoming an enthusiastic park runner.

“With all this regular running I was persuaded I could run another marathon and so applied for, and was accepted into, the Severn Hospice 2016 London Marathon team.  I finished in just over four hours and managed to raise nearly £6,000.  It turns out it’s not just your first marathon finish that makes you emotional!  As I was so close to four hours you could say I have unfinished business and now I have been given this wonderful opportunity again by the Hospice I would like to raise more money to take my total raised for the Hospice since 2006 to £15,000, and to get under four hours!”

One way Nick is raising money this time is through an online monthly auction (which proved successful in 2016).  A number of lots have already been donated including – tickets to Glorious Goodwood, a Penny Timmis painting, a Jim Hawkins portrait photo, chocolates, a Christmas tree and an introduction to beekeeping!

The first auction is already underway, to bid on or donate a lot see – http://bit.ly/SevernHospiceAuctions

To support Nick fundraising for Severn Hospice see his Justgiving page – http://bit.ly/SevernHospiceLMMarathon

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Fire crews at the scene of the incident on the A5. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cattle trapped in trailer after vehicle overturns on A5 at Felton Butler

A lorry carrying 36 cattle overturned at A5 Felton Butler Roundabout near Nesscliffe this morning.
Read Article
JATCC 433 - SLt Green, Flt Lt Bexon, Gp Capt Dargan, FS Brandford Fg Off Blenkinship. Rear Fg Off Boulton, Fg Off Myers

RAF Shawbury celebrates first joint graduation at the Defence College of Air and Space Operations

On Friday, a total of 33 Royal Air Force & Royal Navy personnel graduated from the Defence College of Air and Space Operations at RAF Shawbury.
Read Article

Healthwatch visit Dementia Care Homes across Shropshire

Healthwatch Shropshire have carried out a series of visits to care homes who provide dementia care across the county to learn more about the care they provide.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town secure back to back home wins with a highly impressive defensive display against free-scoring Peterborough.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town face another tough test when they welcome promotion chasing Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Grace Garbett battles for the puck against China during GB u18s bronze medal winning World Championships campaign

Garbett to play for GB U18 Women’s ice hockey team

Shropshire's Grace Garbett will head off to Scotland this week to compete for Great Britain u18 Women's ice hockey team in a Four Nations tournament.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Managing Director, Leon Blair (third from right), with some of the isev team celebrating their Best Strategic Design and Creative Award win at the Best Business Awards 2019

Shropshire web team scoops creative award

An independent website and e-commerce team with a big vision is celebrating after scooping a prestigious national award.
Read Article
Andy Whyle, Chair of BESST

Shortlist revealed for sustainability awards

The shortlist has been announced for a key initiative designed to showcase projects that are increasing sustainability in Shropshire.
Read Article
Nick Deane running the Ellesmere 10k

Shropshire businessman to raise money for Severn Hospice with online auctions and marathon

A Shropshire businessman who is running for Severn Hospice in the 2020 London Marathon has launched a series of online auctions to help raise funds for the charity.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Célestine and Ben chose The Wroxeter as their wedding venue

Couple born 15 minutes apart marry on 30th birthday at Shropshire hotel

A couple born within minutes of each other celebrated their wedding at a Shropshire hotel on their 30th birthdays.
Read Article
Edward Thomas, Group Head of Marketing and Communications for the Trust with calendars from previous years

Exhibition for calendar competition winners

The creative talents of artists from across the area will be on display to the public as part of the calendar competition organised by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
One of the images in the new book is of C. R. Birch & Son which was founded in 1909

Take a trip through Shrewsbury’s rich history and heritage with Lost Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is hosting a signing event for the latest book by well-known local historian and author, David Trumper.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Conservation Centre will open from 11-16 November between 10.15am and 1.00pm each day. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Aircraft conservation work goes on show at RAF Museum Cosford

This month, the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre at the RAF Museum Cosford will open its doors, allowing Museum visitors behind the scenes access to aircraft conservation projects.
Read Article
60163 'Tornado' climbs towards Bewdley tunnel on the SVR

World-famous Tornado to make a return to Severn Valley Railway this November

The world-famous Tornado locomotive will make a welcome return to the Severn Valley Railway this November hauling two services out of Kidderminster and two services out of Bridgnorth each day.
Read Article
The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Chris Brown, Junior Sous Chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge

Shropshire hotel launches its first full vegan menu

A Shropshire hotel has launched its first full vegan menu following the success of its first all-vegan wedding.
Read Article
Arran Pearson with the winners of the Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge

Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge winners revealed

A spicy European recipe, and a long-time British classic, have been revealed as the 2019 winners of the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’.
Read Article
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
fog
4.8 ° C
6.1 °
3.3 °
93 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP