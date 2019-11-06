Shortlist revealed for sustainability awards

The shortlist has been announced for a key initiative designed to showcase projects that are increasing sustainability in Shropshire.

Andy Whyle, Chair of BESST

The Sustainable Business Awards recognise organisations that have put environmental best practice at the heart of their operation during the year.

Organisers of the annual event received a record number of entries this year and have now revealed the identity of the finalists.

They include a deposit-return scheme for reusable coffee cups in Shrewsbury, a Telford entrepreneur who runs educational courses about the importance of bees to the environment and Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Also on the shortlist are a community group in Newport, a popular restaurant in Ironbridge, a PPE laundering company in Bridgnorth, a Telford recruitment firm and a major manufacturing company also based in Telford.

The winners will be announced at a special awards breakfast at the Park House Hotel, Shifnal on Wednesday, November 13.

Keynote speaker at the event will be Will Stratton-Morris, CEO of Caffè Nero UK.

The initiative is organised by the Business Environment Support Scheme for Telford (BESST) – a not-for-profit network that helps organisations across the county to improve environmental performance and reduce their carbon footprint.

Andy Whyle, Chair of BESST, said: “The Sustainable Business Awards highlight and recognise initiatives that have made a real difference in reducing environmental impact.

“The number of companies that show outstanding responsibility to the environment is growing all the time and not only have we received our highest-ever number of entries, but the quality and strength of them has been second-to-none.

“The standard has been absolutely tremendous and the judges have had a difficult task in choosing the finalists.”

Categories included innovation, sustainable leadership, environmental product/service and waste management, natural capital enhancement and the Unsung Sustainability Hero of the Year.

Finalists: Alison’s Bee Class, ResourceBank Recruitment, Sustainable Newport, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Shrewsbury Cup, Staysafe PPE, The Furnace Kitchen and DENSO Manufacturing UK.

The awards breakfast, which includes an annual review of BESST activity is open to both businesses and members of the public.

Anyone interested in attending can email telford-besst@outlook.com

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...