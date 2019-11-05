Unique online business launches in Shrewsbury and Telford

Today we live in a world where you can order almost anything straight to your door… but Shrewsbury businessman, Harry Blugher, is changing the game with Same Day Trainers – his 90-minute delivery service of brand new trainers.

Harry Blugher moved to Shrewsbury with his family over 16 years ago. He was immediately welcomed by the Shrewsbury community and began his time in the town by running Tony’s Diner and the Halfway House post office. In 2017, he branched out to open his very first Subway franchise at Battlefield.

Only three months later, Mr Blugher revolutionised the system by introducing a delivery platform for the store covering a 7-mile radius. By observing strategies employed by corporations such as Just Eat and Uber Eats, the uptake for Subways 2 U was astonishing. Within another three months, his Subway was breaking sales records week after week.

Again, nowadays, you can order much more than just food with a click of a button from the comfort of your own home. As Mr Blugher walked around a national store trying to find a pair of trainers, he eventually found they didn’t have the style and size he wanted. He was told they could be ordered online but would take a week… and the idea for Same Day Trainers was born.

Why drive all the way into town or onto a retail park, sometimes have to pay for parking and then trawl through shops hoping they have the trainers you want? What if you could have footwear from top brands delivered to your door… in just 90 minutes?

The Same Day Trainers website launched on Monday 28th October 2019, a more affordable, convenient and faster alternative to national sports stores. The 90-minute service is available to the Shrewsbury and Telford at the moment, although anyone in the UK can order for next day delivery.

Brands on the super secure website include Nike, Fila, Adidas, Converse and Under Armour. Thanks to Mr Blugher’s business connections, the price he has negotiated with his wholesalers – including delivery – is lower than many other vendors, in-store and online.

