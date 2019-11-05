Headline sponsor announced for Shrewsbury Wacky Races

Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury have been announced as the Shrewsbury Wacky Races headline sponsor for 2020.

Hatfields taking part in this year’s event.

Hatfields represent both Jaguar and Land Rover in Shrewsbury and the surrounding area, having a strong heritage in representing both the prestigious brands. Hatfields are a family owned company and have made a multi-million-pound investment in the Town with a flagship new retail site opening in 2020 at Emstrey Island off the A5.

Oliver Benbow, Head of Business at Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury spoke of the company’s excitement of being the headline sponsors again for Shrewsbury Wacky Races:

“Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury are delighted to be the headline sponsor for Shrewsbury Wacky Races. We had such an amazing day this year and were thrilled at the turn out and the extraordinary buzz it bought to the town. We can’t wait for next year and are excited to see the development of the event for the town and how we can be involved”.

Event organiser Sarah from Sarah Belcher Events said:

“This announcement today is great news for Shrewsbury Wacky Races and the town of Shrewsbury. Working with sponsors and partners like Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury, events like this are able to happen. We have been over whelmed with the response we have had from the event this year and so pleased to be nominated and shortlisted for some amazing national awards. Having a recognised prestigious brand like Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury supporting our event means the world to us.”

This year Shrewsbury Wacky Races has been nominated and shortlisted for Best New Event by NOEA (national outdoor event association) and Best New Festival & Best Medium Sized Festival by UK Festival Awards. The results will be announce at the end of the year.

Organisers have been expanding the concept of Shrewsbury Wacky Races and created the brand Krazy Races which they are taking to Northwich and Worcestershire next year as well as Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Wacky Races is also set to see added entertainment during the day. They are currently working with the people that created Shrewsbury Grand-prix cycle race Chris Pook and Ben Lawrence to look at additional bike races for the younger generation.

Chris Pook said: “We are delighted to be working with Shrewsbury Wacky Races to bring some fun youth cycle entertainment to the day. We will be announcing in the New Year exactly what this will involve and how young people and children can get involved.”

Shrewsbury Wacky Races will take place on Sunday 24th May 2020 in Shrewsbury Quarry. Combining the best of soapbox racing, entertainment and street food, alongside market town shopping and dining, local residents and businesses are now gearing up to celebrate a second year of wacky fun.

