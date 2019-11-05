10 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Home Business

Daring travel agent duo take to the skies for Hope House

By Shropshire Live Business

A daring travel agent duo from Oswestry have gone sky high to raise more than £2,000 for a hospice charity which supports terminally-ill children and their families.

Aoife Brennan and Mel Arnold
Aoife Brennan and Mel Arnold

Hays Travel North West colleagues Aoife Brennan and Mel Arnold are used to booking seats on planes not diving out of them, but their leap of faith from 10,000 feet has raised a whopping £2,200 for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

The pair were working together at the Hays Travel Oswestry branch when they organised the tandem sky dive, which took place at Tilstock Airfield in Whitchurch in front of their cheering family and friends.

Hays Travel North West, which has close to 40 branches across North Wales and the north west, asks each of its stores to raise at least £500 for a chosen charity every year.

Both Aoife, who joined the Wrexham branch during the summer, and Mel, who still works at the Oswestry branch were keen to do something different from the usual cake sale fundraisers in their quest to generate vital funds for Oswestry-based Hope House which has a second hospice in Groesynydd, Conwy, North Wales.

Aoife, 19, who lives in Oswestry, said: “It was quite a leap from what we normally do – literally!

“It was amazing. It was a real adrenalin rush. I’m so glad that I did it and that I was with Mel, I couldn’t have done it on my own.

“It was a bit daunting. We’d signed up months before so it didn’t really feel real until near the time.

“I must admit a couple of weeks before the jump I didn’t think that I’d be able to do it but in the end it was fine.”

She added: “When the plane went up into the sky I was looking out of the window and I felt like I was going to cry.

“I closed my eyes when I first jumped out. You freefall for 30 seconds and that went dead quick. Then when the parachute went up it felt like forever.

“But I was a bit more relaxed then and could take everything in. All our family and friends were there waiting for us and we were waving to them as we came down. That was a great experience.

“I remember crying when we landed and giving Mel a big hug. I think it was all the emotions coming out. I don’t think any fundraising event we do now will top that – but I do know my feet will be staying on the ground for the next one, 100 per cent!”

Mel, who is also from Oswestry and has worked at her hometown branch for 10 years, would happily take the plunge again.

She said: “It was unbelievable. Honestly I would do it again tomorrow! I love rollercoasters and heights don’t scare me.

“I’ve always watched I’m A Celebrity and thought it looked amazing when they jumped out of a plane but I didn’t know if I could ever do it.

“I must admit the bit that scared me most was going up in an old rickety plane and knowing the only way my feet will touch the floor again is by jumping out.

“It was an a amazing experience – just like flying in midair and I’m so glad me and Aoife did it together. We said we would do it and we did!”

Mel, 36, who has two children, Dylan, eight, and Brayden, three, added: “Having children of my own made me extra determined to support such an amazing charity which does so much for local families.

“We’d decided to do it back in January. We always do cake sales so we wanted to do something different and to raise a hefty amount.

“Hope House is a local charity who need support to stay open. There are people I know who have used it and it’s a charity local people like to raise money for.

“I wanted us to do something out of the box that would make people want to sponsor us. Most years we raise £500-600 but because of the sky dive we’ve raised £2,200 which is fantastic and makes it all worthwhile.”

“It’s a cause that means a lot to so many and I’m so glad I’ve been able to do this. Hopefully the funds we’ve raised will help make a difference.”

Rachel Lewis, Hope House Children’s Hospices Area Fundraiser, said: “We’re so grateful to Mel and Aoife for their incredible bravery in taking on a skydive for Hope House.

“The fantastic amount they have raised will make a real difference for the children in our care.

“It is only thanks to amazing people like Mel and Aoife that we can continue to be here for seriously ill local children and their families, so their support really does mean the world to us.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Fire crews at the scene of the incident on the A5. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cattle trapped in trailer after vehicle overturns on A5 at Felton Butler

A lorry carrying 36 cattle overturned at A5 Felton Butler Roundabout near Nesscliffe this morning.
Read Article
JATCC 433 - SLt Green, Flt Lt Bexon, Gp Capt Dargan, FS Brandford Fg Off Blenkinship. Rear Fg Off Boulton, Fg Off Myers

RAF Shawbury celebrates first joint graduation at the Defence College of Air and Space Operations

On Friday, a total of 33 Royal Air Force & Royal Navy personnel graduated from the Defence College of Air and Space Operations at RAF Shawbury.
Read Article

Healthwatch visit Dementia Care Homes across Shropshire

Healthwatch Shropshire have carried out a series of visits to care homes who provide dementia care across the county to learn more about the care they provide.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town face another tough test when they welcome promotion chasing Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Grace Garbett battles for the puck against China during GB u18s bronze medal winning World Championships campaign

Garbett to play for GB U18 Women’s ice hockey team

Shropshire's Grace Garbett will head off to Scotland this week to compete for Great Britain u18 Women's ice hockey team in a Four Nations tournament.
Read Article

Match Report: Wycombe Wanderers 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town continue to await their first away league victory against Wycombe as they slip to a narrow defeat.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Marches LEP director Gill Hamer

Marches building grant scheme will create more than 260 jobs by 2025

A special programme to help small and medium sized businesses across the Marches to grow is on target to create more than 260 jobs, an independent report says.
Read Article

Unique online business launches in Shrewsbury and Telford

Today we live in a world where you can order almost anything straight to your door… but a Shrewsbury businessman has launched his 90-minute delivery service of brand new trainers.
Read Article
Aoife Brennan and Mel Arnold

Daring travel agent duo take to the skies for Hope House

A daring travel agent duo from Oswestry have gone sky high to raise more than £2,000 for a hospice charity which supports terminally-ill children and their families.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the images in the new book is of C. R. Birch & Son which was founded in 1909

Take a trip through Shrewsbury’s rich history and heritage with Lost Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is hosting a signing event for the latest book by well-known local historian and author, David Trumper.
Read Article
Pictured are some of the volunteers at the Hope House Awards Presentation

Hope House Children’s Hospice thanks long serving volunteers

Volunteers from across Shropshire are among the 114 incredible people who have just been presented with Long Service Awards by Hope House Children’s Hospices.
Read Article
Mark, Sally and Pippa White from Dorrington enjoy the Harry Potter themed event. Photo: Abi Boyle

Harry Potter magic descends on Shropshire

More than 100 people of all ages gathered together at a Shropshire hotel for a day of magic and wizardry at the weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Conservation Centre will open from 11-16 November between 10.15am and 1.00pm each day. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Aircraft conservation work goes on show at RAF Museum Cosford

This month, the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre at the RAF Museum Cosford will open its doors, allowing Museum visitors behind the scenes access to aircraft conservation projects.
Read Article
60163 'Tornado' climbs towards Bewdley tunnel on the SVR

World-famous Tornado to make a return to Severn Valley Railway this November

The world-famous Tornado locomotive will make a welcome return to the Severn Valley Railway this November hauling two services out of Kidderminster and two services out of Bridgnorth each day.
Read Article
The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Chris Brown, Junior Sous Chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge

Shropshire hotel launches its first full vegan menu

A Shropshire hotel has launched its first full vegan menu following the success of its first all-vegan wedding.
Read Article
Arran Pearson with the winners of the Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge

Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge winners revealed

A spicy European recipe, and a long-time British classic, have been revealed as the 2019 winners of the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’.
Read Article
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
10 ° C
11.1 °
8.9 °
81 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP