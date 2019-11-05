100% pass rate for accountancy apprentices

Telford College is celebrating after accountancy apprentices achieved a 100% pass rate in their latest exams.

Pictured from left are Ben Smith, Rozalyn Skitt, Tia Drummond, accountancy tutor Jitendra Maini, Thomas King, Jordan Evans, George Combes, and Matt Jarvis

Every learner passed the costing module of their management accounting level three course with flying colours.

Accountancy tutor Jitendra Maini said: “This is a proud moment for all of us. Our 100% pass rate compares with the national pass rate on this subject of 60%.

“Not only this, but three of our learners scored more than 90%, which is distinction level.

“Two of our learners joined the level three course after fast-tracking through their level two programme in just four weeks. They are making terrific progress.”

The current students enrolled on Telford College accountancy apprenticeships come from a wide range of local companies.

They include George Coombes from Mail Solutions, Thomas King from Magiboards, Rozalyn Skitt from Premier Vinyl Solutions, Tia Drummond from Filtermist, Jordan Evans and Ben Smith from Barringtons, and Matt Jarvis from Borgers.

Jordan Evans, 21, achieved 98% in the latest assessment and said: “I’m really proud of myself for getting such a high grade.

“I like learning, and I don’t mind exam situations. This has given me confidence for the rest of my apprenticeship.”

Matt Jarvis, 37, added: “I wanted to better myself in my role at Borgers. I enquired into doing a part time AAT course but it was my company’s idea to go through the apprenticeship route, and it’s working out really well.”

And Rozalyn Skitt, 26, said: “I was working in childcare but I moved jobs. I now work for my family’s business, and I’m doing this apprenticeship so that one day I can help to run the organisation.”

Telford College works closely with The Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) to keep its course content up to date, ensuring students learn about regulation updates as they happen.

Accounting qualifications are designed to prepare people for a high-profile role in a wide range of industries including payroll, insolvency administration, and tax supervision – and Telford College apprenticeships can be started at any point in the year.

Beckie Bosworth, the college’s employer engagement manager, said: “Our accounting diploma courses are a perfect stepping stone for further study towards qualifications such as CIMA or ACCA, or to progress into jobs such as accounts assistants, finance clerks, or payroll specialists.

“Statistics show that the number of new accountancy jobs in financial services is six times higher than the number of potential candidates entering the jobs market, so there are huge opportunities.”

