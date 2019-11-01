13.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 1, 2019
Home Business

Pure Telecom launches new VoIP product

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire telecommunications company has launched a new product – and it looks like it’s making all the right connections with customers.

David Hayward, managing director of Pure Telecom, with the new Pure VoIP
David Hayward, managing director of Pure Telecom, with the new Pure VoIP

Pure Telecom, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, is rolling out Pure VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) after addressing concerns regarding other products currently on the market.

The firm says Pure VoIP is a hosted system with a difference and will provide customers with added value in a number of key areas, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.

David Hayward, Pure Telecom Managing Director, said: “Efficiency in business is key to productivity and we are delighted to announce the launch of our very first exclusive branded product which is going to be of tremendous benefit to clients.

“It’s a fast-moving area of our industry with an estimated figure of three million having already switched from traditional telephony with a further five million users expected to move to a VoIP platform within the next five years. We had a good look at the market and decided the time was now right to deliver Pure VoIP.

“There are so many different suppliers of VoIP platforms currently on the market, the majority of whom provide a per seat offering – regardless of whether the phone is being used – and all are tied into a long-term contract.

“We were keen to develop a platform which offers customers increased value and really supports day-to-day operations. Pure VoIP can be fully tailored to meet individual company needs to deliver resilience and enhanced features.

“We found resilience and security to be two of the main concerns customers have with their phone systems, and with communication playing such a crucial role in business operations, it’s easy to see why. We’ve made sure that the Pure VoIP network infrastructure is of world class standard meaning it comes with the highest levels of reliability and security with disaster recovery options built in. 

“We offer flexible contract lengths, rather than long-term agreements, reduced costs based on lines being used rather than on the number of seats, an online portal for complete control of the system, fully managed implementations and ongoing support with leading SLAs.”

Mr Hayward said key features included wallboards, offering real-time statistics and unified communications where fully-featured UC clients can be added to each user to deliver presence. The system also offers a facility to chat and integrate with more than 350 CRM solutions with screen popping and click to dial features.

“Features like call recording, call transfer, auto-attendant and a built-in dialler and TPS screening service enable businesses to move calls around quickly and efficiently. Gone are the days when features like these came with an additional cost associated that made it inaccessible for small and medium-sized businesses. Pure VoIP starts from £10 per month, so it’s affordable for businesses of all sizes.

“By providing fully managed installations and dedicated account management we are able to maintain our customer-first service policy. The launch of Pure VoIP is an exciting moment for us and we look forward to bringing its benefits to existing and future customers,” Mr Hayward added.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article
Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Arrests made after three children missing from Telford with their mum found safe and well

Two people have been arrested after three children who went missing with their mum from Telford have been found safe and well.
Read Article
Lauren Griffiths

Man charged with murder of 21-year-old Oswestry woman

A man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old Oswestry woman after her body was found at a flat in Cardiff earlier this year.
Read Article

Two treated for minor injuries following aggravated burglary in Telford

Two people have been treated in hospital for minor injuries after four men forced their way into a Telford home and threatened them.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire men’s over-50s team can look forward to playing at a higher level next season, from left: Peter Gillespie, Simon Jones, captain Simon Bird, Robin Morris and David Kay

Shropshire’s over-50s men’s tennis team promoted to division one as champions

Shropshire’s over-50s men’s team have impressively been promoted to division one of the LTA Seniors’ Inter-County Championships.
Read Article
John Foster

Former Shropshire skipper John Foster named captain of England Over 60s side heading to Australia

Former Shropshire skipper John Foster has been chosen to captain England Over 60s on a tour of Australia for a second time.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder favourite for Morecambe job

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Stewart Drummond is the favourite to land the vacant managerial post at League Two Morecambe.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

David Hayward, managing director of Pure Telecom, with the new Pure VoIP

Pure Telecom launches new VoIP product

A Shropshire telecommunications company has launched a new product - and it looks like it’s making all the right connections with customers.
Read Article
Furrows of Oswestry Sales Manager Daniel Edwards and James Probert with his official Skoda accreditation

Oswestry Skoda sales executive receives formal accreditation

An Oswestry sales executive has successfully completed his formal accreditation with Skoda after an intense training programme.
Read Article
Rita Ella has qualified as a STEP Trusts and Estates Practitioner

Shropshire solicitor recognised as one of the leaders in her field

A Shropshire solicitor has qualified as a STEP Trusts and Estates Practitioner, meaning she is recognised as one of the leaders in her field.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Mark, Sally and Pippa White from Dorrington enjoy the Harry Potter themed event. Photo: Abi Boyle

Harry Potter magic descends on Shropshire

More than 100 people of all ages gathered together at a Shropshire hotel for a day of magic and wizardry at the weekend.
Read Article

Market Drayton opticians make charity plea for unwanted glasses

A Market Drayton opticians are making a plea for donations of unwanted glasses in aid of a charitable collection for ‘Vision Aid Overseas’.
Read Article
Bedlam Furnaces in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site

New fundraising lottery initiative for Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

A Shropshire charity is aiming to ‘bridge’ the gap in its £1m fundraising campaign with the launch of a new lottery.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article

Review: Mad Cow Productions – Murder on the Nile

Gin fizz, the crackle of a gun, a grisly murder and a number of possible culprits – all the ingredients of a classic Agatha Christie whodunit!
Read Article

Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Arran Pearson with the winners of the Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge

Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge winners revealed

A spicy European recipe, and a long-time British classic, have been revealed as the 2019 winners of the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’.
Read Article
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
Barry Workman is head chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel

Head chef of Ironbridge hotel celebrates 25 years service

A head chef is marking 25 years service at a Shropshire hotel with a meal - cooked by someone else!
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
13.3 ° C
14.4 °
11.7 °
87 %
4.1kmh
90 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP