Oswestry Skoda sales executive receives formal accreditation

An Oswestry sales executive has successfully completed his formal accreditation with Skoda after an intense training programme.

Furrows of Oswestry Sales Manager Daniel Edwards and James Probert with his official Skoda accreditation

James Probert, who works at Furrows of Oswestry, is now fully-accredited and has received his certificate at a special presentation at the dealership.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have completed the training as it was a tough course with both a written exam and a number of role plays at the end, and I’m very proud to have achieved my formal qualification,” said James.

The five-day training course was held at the Volkswagen Group National Learning Centre in Milton Keynes, where James learned all about the Skoda brand and its values, and studied the Skoda sales process.

“As well as the exam, we were asked to take part in the role plays to demonstrate our understanding of the Skoda brand values with customers, and to take them through the Skoda buying process.

“It was all very intense, but now I’ve completed the process, I feel a real sense of achievement and I’m looking forward to putting my new skills into practice,” said James.

UK Skoda Director, Rod McLeod, said: “This is a highly-recognised qualification within Skoda UK, and the skills and behaviour recognised during James’ assessments demonstrate his great expertise and commitment to the Skoda brand.”

Furrows of Oswestry Sales Manager Daniel Edwards said James was the third sales executive at the dealership to achieve the Skoda qualification.

“We are all very proud of James, and of all our other accredited sales staff. We’re committed to ensuring our customers receive the very best support and advice whenever they visit us, and thanks to this nationally-recognised status, customers can rest assured we’re delivering on our promises.”

