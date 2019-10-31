Shropshire solicitor recognised as one of the leaders in her field

A Shropshire solicitor has qualified as a STEP Trusts and Estates Practitioner, meaning she is recognised as one of the leaders in her field – which also saw her winning a Worldwide Excellence Award for the highest marks in an examination.

Rita Ella has qualified as a STEP Trusts and Estates Practitioner

Rita Ella, a lawyer with Lanyon Bowdler’s private client, Wills and trust and administration department, gained the recognition following success in her administration of trusts exam.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the news, it was really hard work but to finish with the highest marks has made the effort all worthwhile,” she said.

“It means I have qualified as a trusts and estates practitioner through the Society for Trusts and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

“I also won the Worldwide Excellence Award for the highest mark in one of the STEP exams – achieving a distinction in each of four exams I had to take as part of the qualification, meaning I qualified with a distinction overall.

“This had the added benefit of being invited to sit at the top table at the annual STEP dinner and am now a member of the STEP Birmingham branch.

“Working at Lanyon Bowdler has given me the opportunity to gain a great deal of experience and specialise in my chosen area of the law. I find private client, Wills and trust and administration work particularly interesting.

“These are busy areas to be working in right now and it’s always pleasing to know you have helped clients achieve their desired goals.”

Giles Scott, head of the private client, wills and trust and administration teams at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Our congratulations to Rita on such an impressive performance, she has worked really hard and excelled in a process that is renowned for being extremely difficult to pass.

“She has proven to be a valuable asset to Lanyon Bowdler since she joined the firm in February this year, and It’s a delight to see such hard work and dedication rewarded.”

Rita graduated from the University of Derby in 2012 with a first class honours degree in Law and Criminology before completing the Legal Practice Course and achieving a distinction.

During the last three years, Rita has worked and specialised in the private client sector, gaining extensive experience in areas including advising and preparing Wills and Lasting Powers of Attorney and estate administration.

