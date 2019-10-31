Shropshire company’s new trucks dwarf existing fleet

A Shropshire company has taken delivery of three new vehicles that dwarf those in its existing fleet.

TG Group Fleet Manager Jamie Jones with the new vehicles and the vintage Commer van at Wood Lane

Tudor Griffiths Group, which is based in Ellesmere, is one of the UK’s leading independent businesses in the supply of construction materials and building supplies, ready-mixed concrete, waste management and recycling.

It has a fleet of over 260 vehicles, ranging from a vintage Commer van that dates back to 1955, to the very latest arrivals.

TG Group Fleet Manager Jamie Jones said the new Volvo trucks were welcome additions to the Group’s fleet.

“We have taken delivery of a new Volvo EC380EL excavator and two Volvo A45G articulated haulers that will make a real difference to our operations on site at head office.

“Our Wood Lane quarry is the largest sand and gravel quarry in the local area, and it enables us to sustain supplies of aggregates to our concrete plants in Wales and the surrounding border counties including Shropshire, Cheshire and Worcestershire.

“As well as a commitment to supplying the very highest quality sands, gravels and aggregates, we also pride ourselves in operating our quarries in an environmentally responsible and sustainable way.

“The new vehicles, through their very latest technology and fuel efficiency, will help us to ensure we operate a fleet that minimises the impact we have on the environment wherever we can.”

Volvo says the excavator has been built to work on tough job sites including quarries and mass excavation operations. It can also operate in Volvo’s unique ECO mode which improves fuel efficiency without any loss of performance in most operating conditions.

The A45G trucks are bigger, more durable and superior versions of the previous articulated hauler model.

They are designed for heavy hauling in severe off-road operations, and they allow operators to move more tonnes per hour with an increased six-tonne payload.

