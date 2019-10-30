Oswestry law firm wins Civic award for prestigious new offices

An Oswestry law firm has won a Civic Society award for making “a significant contribution to the landscape and life of the community” when it opened new office premises in the town earlier this year.

GHP Legal partners Michael Keeling and Richard Lloyd

Representatives of Legal 500 Top Tier law firm, GHP Legal, received a commendation and certificate at the Oswestry and District Civic Society’s annual Awards Evening at the Willow Gallery on Thursday 24th October.

GHP Legal purchased and remodelled the former Co-operative Bank premises at 21 The Cross after a planned expansion and merger with Milton Francis & Hughes Solicitors created a need for further office space.

At the time of purchase, Senior Partner Richard Lloyd said the new offices reflected GHP Legal’s confidence in Oswestry Town Centre, their commitment to fighting the demise of the High Street, and their wish to improve the local access and development of legal services.

The new premises, which house the firm’s property and corporate division, underwent extensive refurbishment including the installation of air conditioning and provision of private client meeting rooms and conference rooms. All other legal departments at the firm continue to operate out of its Willow Street offices.

“I understand the Oswestry and District Civic Society was impressed by the development and in particular by having more people working in the town centre”, said Richard Lloyd. “They also liked the privacy provided by the window coverings, a sentiment that I know has been appreciated both by clients and members of the public.”

