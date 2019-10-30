Local beauty experts triumph at Midlands Beauty Industry Awards 2019

A Telford Spa is celebrating after winning an award at this year’s Midlands Beauty Industry Awards.

The Yutopia Spa team with their award

Hundreds of professionals from across the region’s beauty sector gathered at The Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport to celebrate their success in the 2nd Midlands Beauty Industry Awards 2019.

The awards showcased doctors, dentists, aesthetic clinics, hair and beauty teams and spas amongst other that take care of our appearance with innovative treatments and services.

The beauty industry is a fast-growing sector and these awards were dedicated to those who promote excellence, set the trends and turn our dream looks into reality.

The competition was fierce but Yutopia Spa, based in The White House Hotel in Wellington, was crowned winner in the Day Spa of The Year category.

Donna Brazier director of Yutopia Spa, said: “We are ecstatic to win this year’s Day Spa of the Year award. This really does mean so much to all our team especially considering we are an independent business and we were up against some larger organisations.

“We dedicate this award to all our clients old and new, because if it wasn’t for their loyalty and support, we would not have even been nominated.

“We are proud to be an independent spa, run by local people for local people, and we are so grateful to receive this award. I’d also like to thank my staff for their hard work and dedication. We will ensure our standards remain high and we look forward to working hard to retain the title next year.”

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, said: “The beauty sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy and enhances the local community by employing hundreds of staff. The winners reflect the creativity and talent that flows within the profession. These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements and we hope that they will keep up their amazing work.”

