International arbitration firm goes live with Nasstar’s IT solution

Global arbitration firm Three Crowns LLP has gone live on a hosted desktop solution delivered by Shropshire-based managed IT services provider and legal sector specialist, Nasstar.

The IT solution, which will also integrate with Office 365 and see all of Three Crowns’ critical applications hosted by Nasstar, has been delivered to the firm’s 100 users across four office locations including London, Paris, Bahrain and Washington.

Launched in 2014, Three Crowns is a global law firm dedicated to international arbitration and international law that has very quickly established itself amongst the top international arbitration legal rankings. The firm has experienced aggressive growth in a short period of time, growing from six founding partners to over 100 total staff in five years.

Three Crowns acts for some of the world’s largest multinational companies across a range of sectors including energy, construction and finance. As an exceptionally busy law firm with further geographical expansion plans on the horizon, Three Crowns required an IT partner who could deliver constantly available IT from any location, who enabled collaboration across its international offices and who understood the importance of bespoke, user focused support.

For Three Crowns Director of IT and Operations, Frank Schipani, it was also important to work with a partner that was agile and willing to adapt to changing client requirements, Schipani comments:

“During the project, Nasstar demonstrated both their willingness and ability to do things a little differently to fit in with our needs, and as a result the solution as well as the partnership is now more future-proof.”

Working closely with Three Crowns’ users and Nasstar’s technical teams throughout the project, Schipani is well placed to give his opinion on the importance of a bespoke support service.

“The type of technology and servers used doesn’t really matter. For me it’s about giving people the support they need, when they need it. Throughout the project, I’ve found that across the business, Nasstar employees understand that it’s the user focused support that really makes the difference to the client and it’s this which makes them stand out as a partner,” says Schipani.

Having worked with numerous IT vendors in his time, Schipani was keen to establish a cultural fit between Three Crowns and its IT partner:

“Cultural fit is not something you can invent, you either have it or you don’t. We have it with Nasstar, from the CEO down to the rest of the business. For me, one of the most important aspects of culture is the desire to go above and beyond, to provide a great service and to have fun while doing it. Three Crowns and Nasstar share that perspective, and when I discovered this, I realised that this would be a long term, successful relationship.”

Currently experiencing a period of growth, Three Crowns required additional resource to meet business objectives, Schipani comments:

“The biggest advantage is having a really great team and access to top quality resources to draw upon when we need it. Without that support, projects would take us a lot longer. We also benefit from Nasstar’s experience within the legal sector to help inform strategic decision making.”

Nasstar’s CEO, Nigel Redwood comments:

“A lot of law firms talk about investing in an IT partnership in order to create a long-term, successful relationship, however Three Crowns really put this into practice. The firm have invested a lot of time and resource into creating a true partnership rather than a customer supplier relationship. We’re looking forward to supporting them in achieving their ambitious goals and working with them for many years to come.”

