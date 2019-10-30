4.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Aaron & Partners break records for third consecutive year

By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury legal practice Aaron & Partners is celebrating after a third consecutive year of increased annual income, that saw fees grow by more than 8 per cent to over £10.5 million for the 12 months to the end of April 2019.

The Aaron & Partners team

The announcement comes following a significant year for the firm, with the appointment of a new Senior Partner to lead the future growth strategy. Nick Clarke, who joined Aaron & Partners in 1999, has taken on the position, with Simon Edwards stepping down from the role after 22 years.

The increase from last year’s total marks a milestone in the firm’s 36-year history as annual fees surpass the £10 million mark for the first time, with all of the firm’s teams across its offices in Shrewsbury and Chester matching or improving on their results from 2017/18.

The increase in income has allowed the firm to invest in developing its people and recruiting new staff members to broaden the firm’s expertise.

“The past 12 months has been a time of change for us as a firm, but I’m very proud that the firm has achieved another year of impressive growth across all of our offices, said Nick Clarke, Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners. 

“As an organisation we have never been stronger, and we owe our success to the talented and driven people we have.

“We pride ourselves on providing our clients with excellent service and our continued growth is a reflection of the work we do for our clients.”

Aaron & Partners is also celebrating another year of impressive rankings in both The Legal 500 and The Chamber & Partners guide – recognised independent industry guides to the top professionals working in the top legal practices.

Independently, Aaron & Partners’ 22-strong Shrewsbury team saw fees increase by 11 per cent year-on-year reflecting an incredibly strong year in Shropshire.

Stuart Haynes, Partner in the Corporate and Commercial team and Head of the Shrewsbury office, added: “We’ve continued to focus on growing and developing our Shrewsbury office, and this year’s figures are an excellent achievement for our teams.

“As part of our strategic growth plan, we’ve appointed a number of key experts in the Shrewsbury office over the past 12 months in efforts to strengthen our offering in the region. It’s fantastic to see this investment paying off, I’m excited to see what the next 12 months has to bring.”

