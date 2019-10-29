Pave Aways builds for the future with new apprentices

A Shropshire building contractor is laying the foundations for the future with the appointment of five new apprentices to its workforce.

Liam Corbett, Jacob Bunn, Emma Yarwood, Adam Oliver and Alex Burgoyne, the five new apprentices at Pave Aways

Pave Aways has taken on three apprentices to work on its construction sites along with two new staff at its headquarters in Knockin, near Oswestry.

Former Telford Priory student 18-year-old Liam Corbett, Adam Oliver, aged 16, who attended The Marches School in Oswestry, and Alex Burgoyne, 18, who went to Llanfyllin High School and Shrewsbury College, will train as carpenters.

Jacob Bunn, 18, a former Belvidere School and Shrewsbury Sixth Form College student, is an apprentice Quantity Surveyor, while 18-year-old Emma Yarwood, previously at Oswestry’s Marches School, is working in the accounts department.

Liam, Jacob, Adam and Alex are all studying part time at Shrewsbury College while Emma is undertaking a business administration course through County Training.

Pave Aways provides a concept to completion construction service for the industrial, education, healthcare, residential and commercial sectors. It directly employs more than 100 staff as well as supporting a supply chain of trusted contractors on projects across Shropshire, Mid Wales, Cheshire and Staffordshire.

Pave Aways, which was named as Shropshire Chamber’s 2019 Company of the Year in June, has a strong tradition of bringing on new talent. It is a member of The 5% Club, a national movement committed to investing in new talent, and 15 per cent of its current workforce are apprentices or trainees.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We are delighted to welcome the newest members of the Pave Aways team. We take great care in selecting our apprentices as we want to invest in people who are keen to learn and grow with the business.

“It is vital that we continue to build the foundations for a sustainable future for Pave Aways and our team is the most important part of that. We are always looking for motivated and ambitious people who share the Pave Aways ethos of delivering the highest standard of work, whatever the role. “We are excited to support our new apprentices to develop their careers in construction and look forward to working with them.”

