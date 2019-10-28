Shropshire community buildings award scheme launched

Community buildings across Shropshire are being offered a helping hand through a new improvements award scheme – with the chance to win a makeover for their building.

The winning entry will receive a combination of material and labour worth £1,000 to improve facilities at their community building.

The scheme is open to every community building in the county, covers internal or external work, and all centres have to do is send in a story explaining why they need the work doing.

Applications for the SWG Community Building Improvement Award are now open and entries must be returned before December 20, 2019, to qualify. The winner will be announced on February 11, 2020.

The scheme is being run by SWG Construction, which has offices in Shrewsbury and Welshpool, in conjunction with the Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

Nigel Stephens, of SWG, said the aim of the award was to help community buildings reach their full potential.

“Community buildings are an important part of rural life across Shropshire, acting as a focal point for residents and a local hub, which host so many much-needed activities and social gatherings,” he said.

“We are asking those involved with running community buildings to try and win £1,000 worth of improvements through this new award.

“Whether it is external or internal work, SWG will provide the labour and materials to help the winning centre thrive in the community.

“It could include heating, plumbing, bathroom and kitchen improvements, electrical improvements, testing and inspection, decoration, flooring groundworks, sports facilities, disabled access and facilities, new signage or a combination of works.

“To be considered, we are asking community buildings to tell us their story about why they need the work doing and how it would benefit the community.

“The prize isn’t a cash or materials donation, but a combination of labour and material supplied by SWG up to the value of £1,000.

“The winner will have the reassurance of knowing that all the work carried out will be completed to the highest standards by SWG.”

He added: “SWG is delighted to be part of the community and always pleased to get involved in local projects whenever we can. I would like to thank the Shropshire Rural Communities Charity for joining us in this project and look forward to helping one community building in Shropshire to carry out some much-needed improvements.”

To enter, request an application form from jacqui.gough@swg.co.uk or get in touch with your contact at Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

A shortlist of five entries will be drawn up after the closing deadline of December 20 and those entries must be available for a site visit in January.

