Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.

The day was a great success with over 400 members of the public arriving for a tour of the building.



The tour itself took visitors on an exploration of the 7-acre site, taking in the 116-seat auditorium, technical workshop, the breakout room, right through to the large offices, relaxation room, games room and meeting space. Members of Aico staff were available throughout the tour to answer any questions or queries relating to Aico and the new headquarters.

Managing Director, Neal Hooper, who was also leading tours within the external landscaped grounds was overwhelmed with the support shown by the local community on Saturday: “Thank you to our local community for supporting us, we are excited to be officially moving in on Monday 4 November.”



Neal goes on to say “As part of Aico’s internal staff feedback system, members of staff asked for a gym, games room and relaxation area, this has been provided within the new headquarters. We are very proud of our new headquarters and we look forward to welcoming customers and community groups in the future.

