Shropshire care workforce recruitment day success

More than 100 people turned out for a recruitment day aimed at filling the gap in Shropshire’s care workforce.

Representatives from care providers with Sophie Richards from Shropshire Partners in Care (bottom left) at the recruitment event

With an ageing population increasing demand, the Telford Shopping Centre event was organised on Wednesday 23 October by Shropshire Partners in Care to raise awareness of the shortage of care workers and encourage prospective carers to start the process of applying for a job in the industry.

The day was part of a wider recruitment drive in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin by Shropshire Partners in Care, made possible after it was announced as one of four regional winners of funding to localise the Department of Health and Social Care’s Every Day is Different campaign. The not-for-profit county organisation is based in Shrewsbury and has a membership of more than 250 care providers.

Nicky Jacques, Chief Officer at Shropshire Partners in Care, said: “The response to our recruitment day was excellent. More than 100 people came along on the day and there was certainly a high level of interest expressed in caring as a job.

“We had nine care providers in attendance answering questions and giving advice. The informal nature of the day helped with people feeling comfortable about asking what jobs entailed and a good number of people started the employment process by filling in application forms.

“It’s vitally important that we raise the issue of the shortage of carers in an ageing population – and this is only going to get worse during the coming years.

“Being a care worker is extremely rewarding and knowing that you are making a real difference to someone’s life is really fulfilling.

“There are many people who perhaps feel they are not cut out for the role or that they don’t have the necessary qualifications but there are any number of roles which need to be filled and for someone with the right attitude, a caring approach and the commitment to make a difference, there are jobs to be had.

“Qualifications come with training and it’s more important initially to get the right person interested.

“So if someone is looking for a new challenge and you treat others with respect, listen to their needs, understand their emotions, and are warm, kind and honest, then social care could be the answer.”

Laura Marks, a Recruitment Manager for Wellington-based DailyCare4U, which had a stand at the event, said: “We’re really pleased with how the day went. It’s been really helpful to speak to people one-on-one about the roles and the company.

“We have lots of care positions available in Telford’s TF3 and TF4 postcode areas. We handed out lots of application forms and several interviews are booked in for next week.”

Kathryn Spice, from Lawley, visited the event and added: “I currently work in retail and I’m thinking of a new career where I can help others more. My grandma told me about the recruitment event and encouraged me to find out more as she feels I have the right qualities for a caring role.

“I know there are not enough carers and I’d like to see how I can help. We should help the older generation, in particular, as they’ve done so much for us. I’m definitely going to apply for a job.”

There are 1.62 million jobs in adult social care in England involving a workforce which has increased by 22 per cent during the last 10 years. It is estimated this figure will need to rise by 36 per cent to meet demand by 2035. The social care vacancy rate is currently 7.9 per cent in Telford and Wrekin and 5.6 per cent in Shropshire.

