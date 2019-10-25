9.9 C
Shropshire accountants celebrate turning five with a ‘raft’ of milestones

By Shropshire Live Business

A Telford accountancy firm is celebrating turning five and its most successful year to date with a host of milestones including a rebrand, new members of staff and the launch of its own networking event.

ChadStone team members Alex Whitby, Molly Dix, Joe Hedges, Owen Hamblett, Alex Stone, Rob Chadderton, Sam Millward, Sarah Chadderton, Dave Leddington and Charlotte Chadderton
ChadStone was born five years ago after brothers-in-law Rob Chadderton and Alex Stone put their heads together.

In the past 12 months, the company has rebranded to give it a fresh new look and taken on two new apprentices, who are working as accounting technicians.

The company has also focussed on attending business events and establishing its own ways of networking and supporting other business professionals.

One such addition to the ChadStone calendar is its ‘Dinner, Beer and Book Club’, which is open to everyone and was set up to enable participants to learn more about business by reading and discussing interesting and influential business books in a relaxed setting.

Alex said: “The focus of ChadStone has always been to provide excellent accountancy services, which not only meet clients’ financial obligations, but also explore how businesses and directors can maximise their financial potential. 

“The book club was born from the idea of getting together with likeminded individuals and exchanging business ideas in a non-office setting. It’s a great way to learn new things and discuss what might and might not work.” 

Other milestones for the company within the last year include hosting its first charity quiz, raising funds for a friend’s three-year-old daughter, who is battling cancer, and the charity WAGR International, which helps children with a rare genetic syndrome. 

ChadStone was also a sponsor of this year’s Business Excellence Forum in Telford, where guest speakers included Sir Clive Woodward OBE. 

To celebrate their 5th anniversary, the company went canoeing on the River Severn with Shropshire Raft Tours.

Rob said: “Becoming five in business feels like a real milestone. It’s good to be able to talk to other businesses from the perspective that we are now well-established. We can also give something back and offer advice from our own experiences to fledgling businesses. 

“We are grateful to everyone who has helped us along the way, whether that’s offering advice or simply having faith in us to come on board and take that journey with us.”

The company has also launched its own informal networking event. The next ‘Thirsty Thursday’ will be held on 21 November at 6pm at The Pheasant Inn, Wellington and anyone is welcome. It is free to attend, no booking required.

