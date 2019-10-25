Shrewsbury solicitor is new Shropshire Law Society president

A Shrewsbury solicitor has been appointed to head up the Law Society in the county.

Robert Adams, of Wace Morgan Solicitors, is the new president of the Shropshire Law Society, which represents the interests of all solicitors in the Shropshire region.

“I am very pleased to be stepping up to the position of president of the Shropshire Law Society,” said Robert, who is a partner at Wace Morgan and heads up the family department.

“We have a number of events planned for the next year which we hope will be enjoyable and beneficial for our members, including free professional development training.

“There will be social activities as a platform for charity fund raising, culminating in the annual dinner next year.

“The society will shortly decide on a local charity to support – last year we raised over £3,000 for Shrewsbury Town in the Community,” he said.

A law graduate from Birmingham University, Robert attended Chester College of Law and has held senior positions in a range of legal firms throughout the Midlands and is a qualified family mediator.

His expertise is in financial disputes arising out of relationship breakdown, dealing with high net worth professional and commercial clients. He also specialises in Forces pensions issues.

