Shrewsbury independent businesses link up for new initiative

Three of Shrewsbury’s independent businesses have linked up for a new initiative.

Pictured from left, Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection, Carol Thompson from Carol Grant and Tina Boyle of Acoustic Boutique, three of Shrewsbury’s successful independent retailers

Acoustic Boutique of High Street, The Soden Collection gallery of Wyle Cop and designer clothing store Carol Grant, based in The Square, have joined forces to offer a ‘personal shopping’ package.

Tina Boyle of television and audio retailer Acoustic Boutique said that the step had been taken to highlight the best of retailing and customer care in Shrewsbury.

“Each business offers a bespoke service to our customers from hand-picked collections for women, to finding that special piece of art for your home, to helping customers find the right audio or visual system that fits with their lifestyle,” she explained.

“With us all providing a range of quality products, we have therefore chosen to showcase some of each other’s collections in our windows and help our customers find out about some of the great things available in Shrewsbury.

“We are very proud of the town’s vast array of independent businesses and so it was great to be able to join forces with two others to provide an excellent all-round experience for local people and visitors,” Tina added.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...