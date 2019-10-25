Marches businesses supported to create Brexit action plans

Business support service the Marches Growth Hub teamed up with international trade experts to help businesses prepare for UK’s exit from the EU at a packed event in Shropshire.

DiT Regional Director of Exports Ian Harrison, international trade expert Sandra Strong and business support officer for the Marches LEP Yasmin Sulaman

The Department for International Trade (DiT) team’s roadshow came to Shrewsbury last week to hold the Get Ready for Brexit seminar for businesses in the region which trade across borders.

DiT Regional Director of Exports, Ian Harrison, was joined by international logistics expert Sandra Strong and Chair of the Marches Growth Hub Paul Hinkins at the event at Shrewsbury Town Football Club which attracted more than 75 businesses.

The practical workshop saw businesses leave with a personalised action plan covering the paperwork needed to continue exporting, expected impact to supply chains and changes to regulations and contracts.

Chairman of the Marches Growth Hub, Paul Hinkins, said: “We know that this is a time of uncertainty for many businesses in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, particularly those which import and export.

“This event gave businesses advice on moving goods across borders, business travel to the EU, providing services to EU clients and how to treat personal data after Brexit.

“It was also a chance for them to hear about the expert support we have available to them through our Marches Growth Hub, including advice on finance and funding to help them grow through our £10m Growth Challenge.”

The Get Ready for Brexit workshop was one of a series of events held across the country to support businesses with Brexit preparation.

Jane Garner is a director of Shrewsbury exporter Dead Good Undies, which sells men’s underwear and swimwear to more than 80 countries around the world.

“We came to the event to see what effect this is going to have on our business as we are dealing with companies from all over the world. We’re used to dealing with non-EU countries so we’re hoping it will be just as smooth, but we’re keen to know the technical details about how it will work with EU countries after Brexit.”

Businesses looking for personalised advice should visit www.gov.uk/brexit to complete the checklist.

