Shropshire lawyer selected for national honour

A Shropshire lawyer has earned a prestigious role on a national panel of specialists who deal with medical accident cases.

Emma Broomfield is an associate solicitor in the award-winning clinical negligence team at Lanyon Bowdler, and has an impressive record as a specialist in brain and spinal injury claims spanning over 15 years.

She is already highly recommended by The Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners national guides, and is accredited to the Law Society specialist Clinical Negligence Panel.

Emma has now been further recognised as one of the leading lawyers in her field by being appointed to the highly specialist legal panel of Action Against Medical Accidents (AvMA).

AvMA is a patient-focused charity widely regarded as one of the leading organisations helping people who have suffered injury following avoidable medical accidents or errors.

The charity looks for solicitors who not only have the highest levels of expertise and experience, but also who are prepared to go the extra mile for their clients.

“I am thrilled to have been chosen, after a rigorous selection process, to join the AvMA specialist panel,” she said.

“It’s an amazing charity and one which is committed to helping people and their loved ones during what will probably be the toughest times of their lives.

“It’s vitally important that these people have a voice, someone who knows legal procedures and how the system works, and who can help, advise and support people in getting some answers in what are sure to be extremely difficult circumstances.

“AvMA supports individuals whose lives may have been turned upside down by medical treatment that has gone wrong, and helps them to take the steps needed to try and get their lives back on track, including giving advice about making a claim where that is appropriate.

“To be selected onto their panel means I am a nationally recommended solicitor specialising in clinical negligence cases and to be recognised in this way by such a highly-respected charity is a great honour.”

Kay Kelly, head of Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team, said: “Congratulations to Emma, it’s a tremendous accolade to be selected onto the panel as AvMA only chooses people who are leaders in their field.

“It has been an exciting month for our Clinical Negligence team. Notification of Emma’s AvMA appointment arrived with the news of our shortlisting for ‘Outstanding Case of the Year’ in the national Personal Injury awards 2019.

“Our shortlisted case involved a little girl who suffered permanent brain damage as a result of negligence in the management of her birth, and Emma Broomfield conducted that case.

“Emma has many years of experience to draw on in this, her chosen field of expertise, and it’s extremely rewarding, knowing you have been of service to someone desperately in need of help.

“Clinical negligence is a very complex area of the law, and it is very important to instruct a solicitor with specialist experience.

“At Lanyon Bowdler we have a highly experienced team and offer free claims screening to anyone who believes they have been affected by medical negligence.”

