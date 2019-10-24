Ellesmere College careers conference is biggest yet

A record number of employers and advisors joined with staff at a Shropshire college to offer guidance to students at its 19th annual careers conference.

Representatives from almost 50 businesses, universities and other organisations were on hand to provide advice at the Ellesmere College Year 11 Careers Conference and Sixth Form Afternoon, held on Friday 18 October.

The event is organised for pupils, alongside their parents, to stimulate ideas and provide practical advice on a variety of careers and professions, helping them make informed choices for their A Levels, BTECs, the International Baccalaureate (IB), and beyond.

Seminars were also held throughout the afternoon for students on a range of topics from university applications to interview techniques, and on careers including law, construction, sport management, and architecture.

Richard Macintosh, Head of Careers at Ellesmere College said: “We’ve been holding this careers event for nearly 20 years now – and this year’s was the biggest yet.

“As the numbers of pupils in Year 11 has grown each year, so has the variety of requests for representatives from different companies and organisations – and we’ve aimed to cover all areas of interest.

“We were delighted that this year’s conference was so well supported and we would like to say a big thankyou to everyone who joined us and shared their expertise with our students. It will be invaluable in helping them take decisions on their next steps in life.”

