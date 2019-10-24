1st Choice Insurance to host ‘Boo’s and Brews’ event for local charity

1st Choice Insurance is hosting a ‘Boo’s and Brews’ event on Thursday 31st October 2019 to help raise money and awareness for Shrewsbury based charity The Little Rascals Foundation.

The event will take place at 1st Choice Insurance’s offices in Global House, Shrewsbury Business Park, SY2 6LG. Doors will be open to anybody wanting to get involved and help support a local charity from 10 am until 2 pm.

Jason Martin, Managing Director at 1st Choice Insurance, explains “After meeting with Ben and guys who run the foundation, it was immediately clear to us that these guys support a great cause with such passion. Many people depend on their services and I’m certain more could benefit. We want to support the foundation to grow and raise awareness.”

Everyone is welcome to the event which will include a prize raffle, a cake sale and a mystery prize box. Some brave 1st Choice Insurance staff volunteers will also be partaking in bug-eating challenges and having their legs waxed in aid of raising funds for this great cause.

To support the team with their challenges, you can donate via the GoFundMe page to sponsor them. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to The Little Rascals Foundation.

Ben Wotton, co-founder of The Little Rascals Foundation says “We are so grateful for the support 1st Choice Insurance are giving to Little Rascals Foundation. Having their support will make a huge difference to the work we are doing with children with disabilities and their families. The funds and awareness they are helping us to raise will help us to continue offering the services that make such a difference to the children’s lives.”

This event will combine networking opportunities, good cakes and plenty of entertainment – for more information email Callum Watkins on cwatkins@1stchoiceinsurance.co.uk

