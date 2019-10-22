Shrewsbury Hatfields Jaguar premises goes on the market for sale or let

Hatfields Jaguar’s high-profile vehicle dealership in Shrewsbury is on the market to buy or to let – with the company moving to new state of the art premises next spring.

Hatfields Jaguar occupies an attractive corner position fronting Old Potts Way and Brassey Road in Shrewsbury

Hatfields Jaguar’s current prominent home occupies an attractive corner position fronting Old Potts Way and Brassey Road.

Offers in the region of £1.5 million are invited whilst it is also available to let on a new lease at a rent of £100,000 per annum exclusive.

The company is relocating to new premises at Thieves Lane, near Shrewsbury Business Park in April 2020.

The property comprises a modern detached vehicle dealership/showroom incorporating a vehicle repair workshop, valeting bay and offices extending to approximately 8,340 sqft on a site area of just less than an acre.

The property also includes a generous wrap-around forecourt for the display of new and approved vehicles, with attractive landscaped areas and secure compound to the rear of the site.

Toby Shaw of Towler Shaw Roberts, who is marketing the property, commented: “This is a unique opportunity to acquire high-profile roadside premises in a prominent Shrewsbury location.

“The property provides impressive modern detached vehicle dealership/showroom with generous on-site car parking and vehicle display area.

“Properties of this type rarely come to the market and we anticipate a high level of interest from both owner occupiers and tenants alike.”

