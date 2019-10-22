FBC Manby Bowdler scoops top rankings in leading legal guide

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler is celebrating more success after securing top rankings for several of its teams and lawyers in a prestigious guide to the country’s best legal talent.

Steven Corfield and Anne Thompson of FBC Manby Bowdler Solicitors

The 2020 Chambers guide recognises four of the firm’s departments and six ‘Ranked Lawyers’ as being among the best in the country in its latest UK edition.

The firm’s Shropshire-based Agricultural & Rural Services and Family & Matrimonial teams are both awarded the top Band 1 rankings as are the lawyers leading them.

Telford-based Anne Thomson, lead partner within the Family & Matrimonial department, is awarded the highest Band 1 ranking for her work along with Steven Corfield, the Shropshire-based principal development partner in the agriculture team.

Philip Cowell, from the Shropshire Family & Matrimonial team, county colleagues Sarah Baugh and Tom Devey from the agricultural team and Wolverhampton-based Midlands Litigation head Guy Birkett are also highlighted in the guide.

The Midlands-wide Litigation department and the Wolverhampton Family & Matrimonial team complete the roll of honour.

The news comes just weeks after five partners were named in the elite Leading Lawyers list in the 2020 edition of The Legal 500, with a further two making the list of up and coming Next Generation solicitors and two more being named Rising Stars.

Managing Partner Kim Carr said: “Once again FBC Manby Bowdler has been widely praised for the quality of its teams and lawyers by independent experts at one of the country’s leading legal guides.

“We are absolutely delighted that the Chambers manual to the finest legal minds in the country has recognised the stellar service we deliver to all our clients and the expertise of our staff and immensely proud of our success in both this guide and the Legal 500.”

