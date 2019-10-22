Boost your sales with Telford growth hub guru

Businesses across Telford which want to boost their sales performance will be given expert help at a free event later next month.

Johnny Themans from Good2Great

Business guru Johnny Themans from Good2Great is staging a special Successful Selling workshop aimed at helping providing companies with simple strategies to improve sales performance.

Johnny is one of the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin’s extended team of Growth Hub Gurus, put together to offer the best possible help and advice to businesses across a range of issues.

His workshop – on November 5 at the hub’s base at the University of Wolverhampton Innovation Centre in Priorslee – will look at a range of strategies and techniques to improve sales performance and boost growth.

Claire Critchell, manager of the growth hub, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said the workshop would be split into two stages.

“The first half of the workshop takes you through why having the right mindset is critical for sales success and how you can enhance your sales performance through having a better understanding of yourself, your beliefs and the behaviour and belief systems of your customers.

“With many practical tips and hints, you will learn about the golden rule of selling and how to overcome the self-imposed limitations that cramp our success as salespeople.

“In the second half, you will develop the confidence and the toolkit to significantly increase both the number and value of sales you make and the ability to grow your business by leaps and bounds.”

To register for the three-hour event, which starts at 9.15am, visit: https://bit.ly/2XGLGCu

Other growth hub events coming up include a PR masterclass with Jon Simcock of BeBold Media on November 7 – https://bit.ly/2OECHhV – and a special workshop on how to get the most out of Canva with Kim Gilmour on November 13 – https://bit.ly/2XjhGgB

