6.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Home Business

Boost your sales with Telford growth hub guru

By Shropshire Live Business

Businesses across Telford which want to boost their sales performance will be given expert help at a free event later next month.

Johnny Themans from Good2Great
Johnny Themans from Good2Great

Business guru Johnny Themans from Good2Great is staging a special Successful Selling workshop aimed at helping providing companies with simple strategies to improve sales performance.

Johnny is one of the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin’s extended team of Growth Hub Gurus, put together to offer the best possible help and advice to businesses across a range of issues.

His workshop – on November 5 at the hub’s base at the University of Wolverhampton Innovation Centre in Priorslee – will look at a range of strategies and techniques to improve sales performance and boost growth.

Claire Critchell, manager of the growth hub, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said the workshop would be split into two stages.

The first half of the workshop takes you through why having the right mindset is critical for sales success and how you can enhance your sales performance through having a better understanding of yourself, your beliefs and the behaviour and belief systems of your customers.

“With many practical tips and hints, you will learn about the golden rule of selling and how to overcome the self-imposed limitations that cramp our success as salespeople.

“In the second half, you will develop the confidence and the toolkit to significantly increase both the number and value of sales you make and the ability to grow your business by leaps and bounds.”

To register for the three-hour event, which starts at 9.15am, visit: https://bit.ly/2XGLGCu

Other growth hub events coming up include a PR masterclass with Jon Simcock of BeBold Media on November 7 – https://bit.ly/2OECHhV – and a special workshop on how to get the most out of Canva with Kim Gilmour on November 13 – https://bit.ly/2XjhGgB

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Telford & Wrekin Council set to drive up taxi and private hire standards

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is looking to strengthen its already high standards for private hire and taxi drivers, for the safety of the public.
Read Article

Firefighters called to deliberate caravan fire in Wellington

An investigation into the cause of a fire which destroyed a caravan in Wellington early this morning has confirmed it was deliberately started.
Read Article
Jamie Hagan (left) receiving her West Midlands region award certificate from deputy headteacher Christina Cubbin

Shrewsbury teaching assistant reaches national awards final

Shrewsbury teaching assistant Jamie Hagan will represent the West Midlands at the 2019 Outstanding Higher Level Teaching Assistant of the Year award.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Chelsey Barnett, Peyton Collier, Kieran Edwards (club coach and chairman), Eddie Smallman and Erin Marsh - all from Wrekin Riders BMX Club in Telford who have all qualified for the 2020 UCI BMX World Championship in America

Team Wrekin qualify 2020 for UCI BMX World Champs in America

Five riders from a Telford BMX club are celebrating after qualifying for the 2020 UCI BMX World Championship in America.
Read Article
Captain - Colin Turner, Winners - Jackie Foster, Ernie Jarman, Hazel Hemsley & Johnny Whalin, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster and Head Organiser – Linda Turner

Florida scramble heralds start of Winter Mixed Competitions

The winter season is when Bridgnorth Golf Club steps up its social activities, with a series of monthly Winter Mixed Social competitions.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Gillingham

The onus is on Shrewsbury Town to deliver three points tomorrow evening as they face an indifferent Gillingham outfit.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Wayne Gethings , The Wrekin Housing Group Chief Executive

The Wrekin Housing Group completes £600m refinancing deal

The Wrekin Housing Group has fully restructured its corporate financing in a deal worth in excess of £600m.
Read Article
James West from Morris Property, Chris Morris and Allan Binstead from Morris Site Machinery

Morris Property to develop prime i54 site for sister Site Machinery business

Morris Property has been commissioned to build the new manufacturing plant for sister company Morris Site Machinery after planners gave the go-ahead for the £6million investment at i54.
Read Article
Nicola Stone, Mark Latham and Fran Lancaster of apT

apT ecology team grows after new business wins

An ecology team at a pioneering public sector planning and development consultancy is expanding to cope with growing demand.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

National Trust have released their top tips for helping wildlife this winter

National Trust rangers in Shropshire share how they look after wildlife in the winter – and how you can too

With the clocks set to go back this weekend, teams at National Trust properties across Shropshire are preparing the grounds in their care for winter – and are encouraging locals to do the same in their own gardens!
Read Article
Some of team behind Rossfest visited Severn Hospice’s Telford hospice to present Day Services Team Leader, Emma Brandon, with a cheque for £30,031.08

Rossfest raises £30,000 in aid of Severn Hospice

A pint down the local pub turned into a £30,000 charity fundraiser for a group of mates from Telford.
Read Article
The partnership will be working across all sectors to ensure people live well closer to where they live

New partnership supports people with social care and health needs in Telford & Wrekin

A new partnership has been formed to provide Information, Advice and Guidance (IAG) to adults and all-age family carers with social care and health needs in the borough.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!
Read Article
Three Men in a Bow Tie

Wellington arts festival set to get underway

A popular Shropshire arts festival featuring a range of free events and entertainments is about to get underway.
Read Article
Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.
Read Article
An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
6.3 ° C
9.4 °
4 °
100 %
0.5kmh
75 %
Tue
12 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP