Shipping firm applauds international growth of Shropshire’s small businesses

A Shropshire shipping firm is throwing its support behind small businesses across the region and applauding their ambitions to grow internationally.

Anton Gunter, Managing Director at Global Freight Services Ltd

Global Freight Services based in Telford is once again backing the 2020 Federation of Small Business Awards, which showcases the best companies across the UK.

For the third year, it will sponsor the International Business of the Year Award at both the West Midlands and East Midlands regional heats.

And Anton Gunter, managing director of the firm which supports businesses with their overseas trade, is urging companies who have undergone significant growth as a result of international trading to submit their entries before the new year deadline.

“The FSB awards are a fantastic way for small businesses to earn the recognition they deserve for contributing to the UK economy,” he said.

“The number of small businesses operating in the UK is rising year on year and at the start of 2018 they accounted for 99.3 per cent of all private sector businesses,” he said.

“They play a significant role in our economy and contribute substantially to our communities when it comes to innovation, creativity as well as job creation.

“We are delighted to be supporting the 2020 awards by sponsoring the International Business of the Year category and we look forward to learning more about businesses in the region which are new to importing and exporting as well as those which have an established international trading history.”

There are 12 different award categories in total from Start-up Business of the Year to Family Business of the Year to High Growth Business of the Year.

The closing date for entries to the West Midlands and East Midlands regional awards is January 17 with award ceremonies taking place in both areas next March.

For more information on the award categories, criteria and how to enter visit https://www.fsbawards.co.uk/award-categories.html.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...