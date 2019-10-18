Recruitment drive launched for care industry workforce gap in Shropshire

A recruitment drive has been launched across Shropshire in a bid to fill the workforce gap created by an ageing population

Nina Grix and Sophie Richards from Shropshire Partners in Care preparing for the recruitment event

The need for action on recruitment has led the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to launch the national recruitment campaign Every Day is Different with the goal of driving people towards applying for a job in adult social care.

There are 1.62 million jobs in adult social care in England involving a workforce which has increased by 22 per cent during the last 10 years – but it is estimated this figure will need to rise by 36 per cent to meet demand by 2035.

Shropshire Partners in Care, based in Shrewsbury with a membership of more than 250 care providers, is one of four successful regional winners of funding to localise the DHSC campaign through a pilot project raising awareness of the need for recruitment and helping people find employment in the industry.

Shropshire Partners in Care has organised a recruitment fair at Telford Shopping Centre on October 23, from 9am to 6pm, where prospective carers can speak to care providers looking for staff. Many will be able to complete applications at the stand and start the process to apply for their new job.

Nicky Jacques, Chief Officer at Shropshire Partners in Care, said: “As part of the campaign, we are organising a social care recruitment event at Telford Shopping Centre on Wednesday, October 23, between 9am and 6pm.

“We will be in the square near Primark, Nationwide and Krispy Creme and there will be a range of care providers on hand throughout the day to answer questions and tell people all about the jobs that are on offer in the industry.

“It will provide the perfect opportunity for people to learn about what jobs are available in adult social care and how we need to ensure these roles are filled to meet the ever-growing demand.

“There is currently a 7.9 per cent vacancy rate in Telford and Wrekin and 5.6 per cent in Shropshire, the two areas Shropshire Partners in Care is specifically looking at in terms of bolstering recruitment. The regional average is 6.7 per cent.

“This is a real opportunity to raise the profile of adult social care and why Shropshire Partners in Care are delighted to be one of the four organisations selected to pilot this project locally.

“There are lots of rewarding and varied social care jobs available across Shropshire right now – roles which allow people to make a real difference to the lives of those they support.

“While every role requires some core life skills, like teamwork and problem solving, it’s your values, behaviour and attitude that will set you apart. So if you’re the sort of person who treats others with respect, listens to their needs, understands their emotions, and is warm, kind and honest, then social care could be the career for you.

“To help with the recruitment campaign, we will be providing online case studies where people already working in adult social care pass on their thoughts and experiences for the benefit of others, we will be creating short videos of local staff sharing their stories and will be delivering a workshop to support members with their business brand values.

“We look forward to seeing as many people as possible at our recruitment event in Telford, who want to find out more about working in social care and making a real difference to people’s lives and their community.”

To find out more about the recruitment day, visit www.facebook.com/ShropshirePartnersinCare/events.

