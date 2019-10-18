New Head of Brand appointed at Telford International Centre

Telford International Centre has announced the appointment of Mathew James to the role of Head of Brand.

Mathew James, new Head of Brand at Telford International Centre

A promotion for Mathew from his previous role of Group Marketing Communications Manager, the Head of Brand position is a newly created leadership role with the aim to continue to drive the venue’s recent successful marketing and client experience agendas.

Reporting to Telford International Centre (TIC) Managing Director, Alison Griffin, Mathew will be responsible for developing and delivering the venue’s marketing communications strategy, as well as spearheading work on refining the brand experience for clients and guests across all operational and administration business areas within the Midland’s-based events campus.

Having been at the venue for over two years, Mathew has previously held senior corporate and consumer PR and marketing roles, and brings a wealth of other experience-related disciplines including Equality and Diversity and Emergency Planning.

Commenting on his appointment, Mathew says: “I have learnt a huge amount about the national event venue industry in a short period of time, and I’m really excited to be heading-up the important brand development work at Telford International Centre.

“The whole industry is going through a period of transition and evolution – some of which is happening quickly and needs immediate attention, whilst other aspects are more considered and longer-term. My role will be to work with teams across TIC to make sure we are ‘future fit’ and consistently delivering the best possible brand experience, which we are currently known for, now and in the future.”

Alison Griffin, Managing Director at TIC, comments: “Mathew’s appointment is a hugely positive development at TIC, as the venue continues to invest and develop for the better. We are a highly-rated national venue, with an impressive campus of hotels, restaurants and visitor attractions on our doorstep. Working hard to make sure we continue to be the leader in terms of client and guest experience is a natural progression, and Mathew is a perfect fit for taking this work forward.”

Since joining TIC Mathew has been responsible for, amongst other things, the highly acclaimed marketing campaign – The Heist –a short film that demonstrates the TIC campus offer in a distinctively creative and innovative way, as well as turning the whole venue into the UK’s largest breakout room for an event agency hospitality event.

Mathew also retains strategic responsibility for marketing across Southwater Event Group’s other businesses.

