New floatation tank business to open in Myddle

A new business which will be a market leader in advanced floatation tanks is to open in a village north of Shrewsbury.

Meander Spas Limited has completed the letting of Alford House, a modern, detached commercial building in Myddle for a three-year term.

Fit-out works are currently being carried out with the new business, trading as Shropshire Floatation, set to open in early December.

Two state of the art pods will initially be installed, with plans in place to also fit out upstairs with a view to five pods being available as demand grows.

Shropshire Floatation will be a new provider in a new market, with its advanced floatation tanks delivering the ultimate in relaxing sensory deprivation experiences.

This is an exciting new venture for the owners, who also own the Ironbridge Catering Company.

Amie Barter, who completed the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Alford House offers versatile and well-appointed accommodation throughout.

“We are delighted to have secured a letting to Meander Spas Limited and it was completed within a matter of weeks. “This will be an exciting addition to the area and we wish them every success with their new venture.”

