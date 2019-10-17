Reech Media becomes marketing partner for Kara Foods

Reech has become the official marketing partner for Kara Foods – the foodservice brand of one of the UK’s leading speciality bakery manufacturers – Finsbury Food Group PLC.

Kara Foods were looking for a marketing partner to produce a suite of marketing materials to represent their brand and to provide ongoing creative and digital support.

Kara’s relationship with Reech began in May 2019 and over these months we have produced an assemblage of marketing collateral that has been used across their portfolio.

The most recent project involved the production of a 3-minute video to showcase the Kara brand and its national and international presence. This video, which had just a three-week turnaround, was shown internally at an annual group conference and going forward will be used both at site and at trade exhibitions. Reech has also provided an associated suite of printed and digital materials alongside this campaign.

As the chosen marketing agency, Reech will provide strategic support, design, photographic and marketing services as well as providing ongoing marketing support.

As part of the newly formed relationship, Kara Foods have joined our 12-month Reech Relationship programme with two days a month dedicated to their marketing requirements. Reech will be responsible for supporting Kara Food’s creative direction across their brand and any future projects.

Kara foods is a foodservice brand owned by the Finsbury Food Group PLC, which comprises of a group of seven leading speciality bakeries, producing a vast range of sweet and savoury bakery products and distributing them to major wholesalers and retailers across the UK.

Kara Foods supplies products from sourdough loaves, baguettes and brioche buns to cakes, muffins and scones to foodservice companies across the UK including fast food outlets, restaurants, coffee shops and cafes, food festivals, street food and much more.

Client Relationship Manager, Sophie MacLeod, commented on the new relationship: “Kara Foods is a really interesting and exciting company to work with and the whole team have been a pleasure to work with! We’ve recently completed a series of marketing materials for them including a 3-minute video to promote their services and which companies they work with.”

Marketing and Brand Manager for Kara Foods, Lesley Parr added: “Since engaging Reech for our creative work, they have provided invaluable input and allowed us to successfully reposition our brand in a very competitive marketplace. They are creative in their approach, understanding both our needs and customer requirements and have been extremely responsive, even when exceptionally short deadlines have been given. They have become a key partner to our marketing team.”

