Aico employees rise to the challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support

Aico is supporting Macmillan Cancer Support as their charity of the year 2019 with over 20 members of staff taking part in a number of sporting challenges to help raise much needed funds for the charity.

Left to right: Oswestry 10K – Louise Reid, Alex Garmston, Windermere Walk – Alex Parker, Andy Speake, Carl Traynor, Michael Coupland, Paul Cartwright, Mike Allen, David Richmond, Tony Boyle, Daniel Little, Ludlow Cycling Festival – Michael Wright and Matthew Small

At the end of September, a group of Aico staff took in the stunning scenery of Shropshire on their bikes, as part of the Ludlow Cycling Festival. September also featured a watery event and on a beautiful sunny day a group took on the Coracle World Championships on the River Severn, Shrewsbury, with several other members of staff volunteering in the car parks and open areas as guides for the event.

During October Staff walked 16 miles around the spectacular Lake Windermere, Cumbria, and ran a hilly 10K in Oswestry, Shropshire.

Daniel Little, Regional Specification Manager for Aico who took part in the walk, commented “The day was a great opportunity to spend some quality time with my colleagues whilst raising money for a worthy cause. This shared experience provided the time for us all to get to know each other, build stronger relationships and have a laugh. All of which wasn’t dampened by the weather!”

Aico sponsored the 10K, which took place in Oswestry, Shropshire on Sunday 13 October, Alan Lewis, Organiser of the Oswestry 10K commented “I would like to mention that without the support given from local businesses and organisations all working together, this event would not be able to take place. It is down to all the volunteers, the sponsors, the local authorities and the people within our local community who are taking part in the 10k, that this event has been a great success. To sell out in the first year of organising this event for Oswestry, is a fantastic achievement for everyone and I would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to Aico and everyone else who has participated.”

Louise Reid, Marketing Executive at Aico, who completed her first ever 10K commented “This was my first ever 10K and it was an amazing experience for a great cause. It was a tough course, and in true Aico style, we got through it as a team!”

