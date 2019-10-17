10.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Home Business

Aico employees rise to the challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support

By Shropshire Live Business

Aico is supporting Macmillan Cancer Support as their charity of the year 2019 with over 20 members of staff taking part in a number of sporting challenges to help raise much needed funds for the charity.

Left to right: Oswestry 10K - Louise Reid, Alex Garmston, Windermere Walk - Alex Parker, Andy Speake, Carl Traynor, Michael Coupland, Paul Cartwright, Mike Allen, David Richmond, Tony Boyle, Daniel Little, Ludlow Cycling Festival - Michael Wright and Matthew Small
Left to right: Oswestry 10K – Louise Reid, Alex Garmston, Windermere Walk – Alex Parker, Andy Speake, Carl Traynor, Michael Coupland, Paul Cartwright, Mike Allen, David Richmond, Tony Boyle, Daniel Little, Ludlow Cycling Festival – Michael Wright and Matthew Small

At the end of September, a group of Aico staff took in the stunning scenery of Shropshire on their bikes, as part of the Ludlow Cycling Festival. September also featured a watery event and on a beautiful sunny day a group took on the Coracle World Championships on the River Severn, Shrewsbury, with several other members of staff volunteering in the car parks and open areas as guides for the event.

During October Staff walked 16 miles around the spectacular Lake Windermere, Cumbria, and ran a hilly 10K in Oswestry, Shropshire.

Daniel Little, Regional Specification Manager for Aico who took part in the walk, commented “The day was a great opportunity to spend some quality time with my colleagues whilst raising money for a worthy cause. This shared experience provided the time for us all to get to know each other, build stronger relationships and have a laugh. All of which wasn’t dampened by the weather!”

Aico sponsored the 10K, which took place in Oswestry, Shropshire on Sunday 13 October, Alan Lewis, Organiser of the Oswestry 10K commented “I would like to mention that without the support given from local businesses and organisations all working together, this event would not be able to take place. It is down to all the volunteers, the sponsors, the local authorities and the people within our local community who are taking part in the 10k, that this event has been a great success. To sell out in the first year of organising this event for Oswestry, is a fantastic achievement for everyone and I would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to Aico and everyone else who has participated.”

Louise Reid, Marketing Executive at Aico, who completed her first ever 10K commented “This was my first ever 10K and it was an amazing experience for a great cause. It was a tough course, and in true Aico style, we got through it as a team!”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Louise Barnett

New Chief Executive for Shropshire’s two acute hospitals

Louise Barnett has been appointed as the Chief Executive of Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.
Read Article
An artist's impression of how the the new building will look when completed

Charity’s £5 million investment in community care takes shape

The wraps have come off a charity’s £5 million investment in community care as a new building takes shape in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Park House, Park Road, Wem. Photo: © Copyright Jaggery is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Shropshire’s heritage at risk revealed

Historic England today reveals the historic sites most at risk of being lost through decay, neglect or development by publishing the annual Heritage at Risk Register 2019.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Lincoln City V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town return to league action when they travel to Lincoln on Friday night but will be without a key striker.
Read Article
Aditi second from right with the Tennis Wales U18 Team

Ellesmere College Tennis Academy student helps Wales win Nations title

An Ellesmere College student has helped Team Wales retain the Junior Home Nations Tennis Championship title.
Read Article
Rob Smith on the track at a rain-hit Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit in Kent. Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall

Telford racer Smith ends maiden BTCC Season with another independents points hat-trick

Rob Smith enjoyed a positive conclusion to his maiden season in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at a rain-hit Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit in Kent over the weekend.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Lee Ball, General Manager at Protolabs in Telford

Protolabs speeds forward with £5m expansion at its European Headquarters in Telford

Protolabs has released investment on a £5million expansion plan at its European Headquarters in Telford to meet growing demand from clients.
Read Article
Shrewsbury-based Reech Media has become marketing partner for Kara Foods

Reech Media becomes marketing partner for Kara Foods

Reech has become the official marketing partner for Kara Foods - the foodservice brand of one of the UK’s leading speciality bakery manufacturers.
Read Article
Aesthetics Shrewsbury owner and registered nurse Janine Lewis with Laura, cryotherapy and PRGF practitioner

Aesthetics Shrewsbury named as Midlands Beauty Industry Awards 2019 finalist

A Shrewsbury business in one of the finalists in this year's Midlands Beauty Industry Awards which celebrates excellence in the beauty sector.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Nick Haves pictured with son Daniel and daughter Olivia

Quest to fund life-prolonging treatment for Shropshire dad with brain tumour

The family of a Shropshire dad unable to receive treatment as an NHS patient for a brain tumour have started a campaign to raise nearly £60,000 to fund private medical help.
Read Article
Hope House’s Shrewsbury shop Assistant Manager Samantha Robbins and volunteer Lucy Wall at this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which has raised more than £70,000 for the charity

Fundraising total is music to the ears of Hope House

Visitors to this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have helped to smash the £70,000 fundraising barrier for Hope House Children’s Hospices.
Read Article
Organisers of the roadshow have been using the tour to highlight the myriad of careers available in the music industry

Resonance band rocks Shrewsbury to spread the word to students

A group of musicians who have toured the world with internationally renowned acts have visited Shropshire to showcase the possibilities open to students at a new music institute.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Classic musical to be brought to Shrewsbury stage

Shrewsbury musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are gearing up to stage their upcoming production, OKLAHOMA!
Read Article
Three Men in a Bow Tie

Wellington arts festival set to get underway

A popular Shropshire arts festival featuring a range of free events and entertainments is about to get underway.
Read Article
Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote general manager Mark Stevens gives a talk at a recent wine launch

Shropshire vineyard celebrates its first birthday

A Shropshire vineyard will celebrate its first birthday next month with an exclusive menu relaunch and party as it continues to build on its great success.
Read Article
An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity shower rain
10.8 ° C
12.2 °
8.9 °
81 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP