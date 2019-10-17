Aesthetics Shrewsbury named as Midlands Beauty Industry Awards 2019 finalist

A Shrewsbury business in one of the finalists in this year’s Midlands Beauty Industry Awards which celebrates excellence in the beauty sector.

Aesthetics Shrewsbury owner and registered nurse Janine Lewis with Laura, cryotherapy and PRGF practitioner

Aesthetics Shrewsbury is a finalist in the Aesthetic Clinic of the Year category for the second year running, last year they took home the award.

Clinic owner and Aesthetic Nurse Janine Lewis said: “We are humbled to have been nominated again this year for the award after such a great night last year. It was truly the icing on the cake after a great couple of years in business and whoever wins we are just really grateful to be recognized for our hard work.”

The awards seek to remark the growth of the beauty sector and recognise the achievements of the individuals working within it, from dentists and doctors to hair and beauty businesses, academies, teams and clinics.

A Spokesperson for The Midlands Beauty Industry Awards 2019, said: “The awards will shine the spotlight on the talented professionals that have shown great passion, commitment and innovation to the beauty industry, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“The ceremony will provide a great platform to the beauty experts to showcase their brilliant work and reach potential clients as for many the shortlisted contenders work as a guide; helping them to decide who they’ll trust to take care of their needs.

“With fierce competition this year, we would like to wish all finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome our guests and deliver another enjoyable event.”

Aesthetics Shrewsbury will find out if they will be crowned winner and take the trophy home at the elegant ceremony on Sunday 20 October.

The black-tie event promises to be as glitzy and glam as the individuals and establishments it is celebrating, with a diverse range of awards up for grabs, in categories including; 5 Star Beauty Salon, Aesthetic Clinic of the Year, Cosmetic Clinic of the Year, Dental Practice of the Year and many more.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...