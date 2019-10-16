11 C
Young mechanic Brad lands national award at the double

By Shropshire Live Business

A young HGV mechanic from Telford has scooped a prestigious national title – for the second time in a matter of months.

Brad Timmins was named apprentice of the year at the Commercial Fleet awards last week after winning the 'Stars of the Future' award, presented by the Construction Plant Association, in June
Brad Timmins, who works at Go Plant Fleet Services’ depot in Stafford Park, was named Apprentice of the Year at the Commercial Fleet awards.

The 18-year-old fought off stiff competition from across the UK in an initiative that recognises the contributions of outstanding individuals, companies and manufacturers within the commercial fleet industry.

He was presented with a special trophy before more than 600 guests at a ceremony in Birmingham last week.

And remarkably, it’s his second national accolade of the year. He won a ‘Stars of the Future’ award, presented by the Construction Plant Association, in June.

Brad is in the second year of a three-year Level Three HGV mechanics qualification. He works full time with 15 weeks of the year on block release training delivered at the Remit Academy.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed training to be a mechanic and the awards are a really nice bonus.

“Most of my training is practical and hands-on and I’ve been working on all the systems found on our vehicles (typically truck-mount sweepers and refuse collection vehicles) as well as diagnostic equipment.

“I also spend one week a month at college, learning the more theoretical aspects of the job.

“The confidence shown in me by my mentor at the workshop and the whole team at Go Plant Fleet Services is really helping me to challenge myself and I feel I’m progressing at a fantastic rate.”

Go Plant Fleet Services, a leading provider of specialist commercial vehicles, employs 39 apprentices at depots, service centres and offices throughout the UK.

Sheldon Gayfer, HR Manager, said: “Winning a national industry award is a significant achievement and we’re proud of Brad as we are all of our apprentice technicians.

“We put a huge amount of value on learning and development – it’s a key part of the commitment to quality and compliance than runs throughout our business.”

