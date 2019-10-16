Shrewsbury site manager celebrates Seal of Excellence win

A site manager in Shrewsbury has won a prestigious housebuilding industry award.

Award-winning site manager, James Bridges

James Bridges has been given a Seal of Excellence from the National House-Building Council (NHBC) for his work at Bellway’s The Spinney development, off Oteley Road.

Earlier, this year, James’ commitment to delivering high-quality homes saw him awarded a Quality Award from the NHBC, which meant he was then shortlisted for the Seal of Excellence.

The 13 Seal of Excellence winners were announced at the NHBC’s Regional Awards ceremony in Birmingham.

James said: “It’s a wonderful feeling to win my first Seal of Excellence Award for my work at The Spinney.

“Not only is winning the award a personal achievement for me, but more importantly it’s a win for my team, who continue to work hard every single day to deliver top quality homes for the Shrewsbury area.

“I feel very lucky to have such a supportive team behind me, and it’s been a really great year for us. We look forward to continuing our work at the development and will hopefully go on to win more awards next year.”

Judging for the awards begins a year before the announcement of the first round of winners and each site manager is assessed across 44 areas of site management. This includes spot checks of the day-to-day running of their site, testing their technical knowledge, looking at the consistency of the build process and checking the quality controls they have in place.

