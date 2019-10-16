Rybrook Shrewsbury BMW to wear it pink for Breast Cancer Now

Rybrook Shrewsbury BMW is set to wear it pink later this week in support of Breast Cancer Now.

Rybrook Shrewsbury BMW will be lit up pink this weekend in support of Breast Cancer Now

Wear it pink day is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK. Taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, thousands of amazing people will wear it pink in their communities, schools or work places for the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Now.



Georgie Dixon, Marketing Co-Ordinator at Rybrook Shrewsbury said: “Last year we turned our retailer pink to raise some money for wear it pink, breast cancer research. We raised over £700 for the cause and this year we are going pink again!

“From Friday 18 October until the morning of Monday 21 October we will remain lit up in the brightest of pinks, curtesy of Little Gem FX.

“We would like anyone and everyone photographing our retailer and sharing it across social media to raise awareness for this fantastic cause!”



Since the first event in 2002, Breast Cancer Now has raised over £33 million for vital research that’s working to discover how to prevent breast cancer, how to detect it earlier and how to treat it effectively at every stage to stop the disease taking lives.

