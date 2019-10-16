New Shrewsbury premises for Shropshire Cycle Hub

Shropshire Cycle Hub has a new home after completing the letting of premises in Shrewsbury’s Belle Vue Road.

The Hub’s Mark Fermor has agreed a new lease for a term of six years at 143A Belle Vue Road, a versatile building convenient for Shrewsbury town centre.

It will be the base for Shropshire Cycle Hub, a community charity promoting sustainable transport for all which works with volunteers and partner organisations to provide refurbished bikes to displaced people locally, nationally and internationally.

Shropshire Cycle Hub gives old bicycles a new life by putting them to good use by donating to people who need them.

The object of the charity is the promotion of cycling as sustainable transport and healthy recreation through education, training and provision of bicycles, particularly to refugees, jobseekers and others who could not otherwise afford them through lack of means.

The first bikes to be renovated by Mark were donated to Syrian refugees living in Shrewsbury.

Amie Barter, who completed the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It’s an attractive building in a popular location just off Belle Vue Road.

“It was identified by Shropshire Cycle Hub as being ideal for their requirements and we wish them every success in their new premises.”

Mark, the founder of Shropshire Cycle Hub, said: “We were very pleased with the input from the TSR team and delighted to complete the lease and start our workshop operations at our excellent new premises.

“We have had a huge response from the local community with donations of cycles and volunteers wanting to come and help us in the workshop and other ways to make a difference as we respond to the climate emergency with a mission to help achieve the five fold increase in cycling we need to see in Shropshire by 2025.

“It is great to actually get hands-on with practical ways we can make a difference, and we will be pleased to hear from anyone who would like to donate old cycles or come and volunteer with us. You can get in touch via recyclesshropshire@gmail.com”

