Network Telecom launches remote training service

Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms provider, has launched a remote training service complete with a fully-fitted Demo Room.

Product facilitator Jake Trubridge during a remote training session

With many of Network Telecom’s customers working remotely and across multiple sites, offering remote training via video conference allows the provider’s product experts to give support anytime, anywhere. This service will be particularly convenient for customers with NT Multimedia video phones as they can join the training sessions from their desk phones.

Jake Trubridge, Product Facilitator at Network Telecom, said of the remote training service, “We are excited to be offering both on-site and remote training for all of our products, from NT Multimedia through to our more traditional phone systems. Modern ways of working mean that video conferencing is more popular than ever and, with a rise in flexible working, we need to provide support for our customers in a way that fits in with their schedules.”

“From our Demo Room, we can train our customers wherever and whenever, ensuring they are getting the most from their office technology and its business-enhancing features.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...