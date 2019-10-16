Conference focuses on creating the workforce of tomorrow

Local schools and businesses came together as Life Ready Work Ready hosted its annual conference in Telford yesterday.

Life Ready Work Ready was created to support local young people to be better prepared for the world of work by supporting engagement with local businesses.

Today’s conference aimed to bring careers leaders, head teachers, governors and businesses together to share best practice on careers engagement, network and learn from others.

Ian Smith, Lead Inspector for OFSTED, was the headline guest speaker and talked to delegates about the importance of the careers strategy and the impact this will have on education, the world of work, and how this will be inspected by OFSTED.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “We want to support our local businesses to create the workforce of tomorrow and we want to support our schools and colleges to better prepare students for the opportunities that exist locally and be better prepared for the world of work.

“Life Ready Work Ready is already ensuring that pupils at our local schools and colleges are getting the careers support they need.”

Life Ready Work Ready is a joint project by Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Councils, funded by the European Social Fund.

A similar event was held in Shrewsbury for schools and businesses in Shropshire on Monday.

