Shropshire photographer shortlisted for industry award

A Shropshire photography business is in the frame for a prestigious industry award after being named as a finalist for the second year running.

Paul Wilkinson

Twig’s Branch Photography, run by Paul & Suzi Wilkinson from Telford, has been shortlisted in the Wedding Photographer of the Year category for the fourth annual English Wedding Awards.

The nomination follows hot on the heels of news earlier this year that the couple’s work was to be featured Stateside after they were commissioned by an American lens company to showcase its products.

Mr Wilkinson said: “It’s been an incredible year for Twig’s Branch and we are thrilled that our unique retro aesthetic is getting us noticed by our clients, fellow peers, and even across the pond. We would like to thank each and every one of our amazing customers for voting for us and we are so excited to find out the results of the competition next month!”

A Spokesperson for the English Wedding Awards 2019 said: “The English Wedding Awards are an exclusive celebration dedicated to those who work within establishments where excellence is standard.

“Our aim is to acknowledge trusted and tested specialists who have gone above and beyond in their business and whose creative thinking and commitment to the customer satisfaction have put them forward to be one of the contenders in this year’s event.

“The competition is tougher this year and therefore, we would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

Shropshire has featured strongly in the list of finalists, with several other locally based businesses being shortlisted.

SJM Beauty from Telford, Hunkington House Kitchen and Evelyn & Elliot from Shrewsbury have all also been named as finalists in their respective categories of Hair & Makeup Specialist of the Year, Cake Designer of the Year and Stationary Supplier of the Year.

The results of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony in Birmingham on 26 November.

