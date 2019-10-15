9.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Home Business

Shropshire law firm shortlisted for two major awards

By Shropshire Live Business

Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team has been shortlisted for two prestigious national awards.

Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team
Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team

The shortlistings follow on from the firm’s national success at the 2018 awards where the clinical negligence team was named the best in the country.

The Personal Injury Awards are now in their 12th year and highlight the excellence of legal organisations, and individuals, across the personal injury and medical negligence sectors, with 20 awards being presented on the day.

Lanyon Bowdler is a finalist in the Catastrophic Injury Team of the Year and Outstanding Case of the Year categories. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Manchester next month.

Neil Lorimer, head of the personal injury team, said: “It is particularly pleasing to be shortlisted for these awards because the judging process has been extremely thorough.

“The shortlisting is based on video testimonials from clients, barristers and others, including serious injury charities, who were keen to talk about their experiences with Lanyon Bowdler.

“Being shortlisted demonstrates how our lawyers regularly go above and beyond supporting clients during extremely difficult periods of their lives.

“The Judges look for team collaboration and coordination leading to the best possible outcomes and wins for clients, and a heightened understanding of, and demonstrable commitment to, the needs of catastrophically injured clients and their families.

“Catastrophic injuries are life-changing; they include devastating brain injuries, amputations and spinal cord injuries. Achieving the maximum level of compensation is vital to ensure day-to-day needs are met both now and particularly in the future.

“In these types of catastrophic injury claims we are often able to identify what specialist support is required. We may then be able to apply for interim payments in order to assist with things such as care, property adaptations and specialist equipment.”

Chris Bright QC, who was filmed for the shortlisted catastrophic injury team video submission, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with the Lanyon Bowdler catastrophic injury team for 20 years and as far as I’m concerned, the legal expertise, the professionalism, and the ability to get great results for their clients go without saying.

“The two things however that I think really set them apart is firstly, their levels as a team of specialist knowledge, and secondly, their client care, in terms of accessibility, communication and commitment.”

Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence at Lanyon Bowdler, added: “It is an honour for Lanyon Bowdler to be recognised once again as one of the very best law firms in the country.

“We were delighted with the win last year, beating some particularly strong opposition from the world of clinical negligence. It emphasised the reputation we have developed and was a tribute to all those working hard for our clients in this particular area of the law.

“To be shortlisted for two awards this year is another amazing achievement and we are looking forward to the presentation evening in Manchester in late November.

“Our shortlisted case of the year was conducted by Senior Associate, Emma Broomfield, for a little girl who suffered permanent brain damage as a result of negligence in the management of her birth.

“The team under Emma’s leadership went the extra mile to ensure that the case was not only successful, but that her quality of life would be as good as possible, and her needs will always be looked after.”

The Personal Injury Awards cover all professionals and key service providers in the field, with the aim of identifying high standards of practice and inspiring others to emulate the achievements of finalists.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Some of the items seized by police as part of the operation. Photo: West Mercia Police

Arrests made as police target County Lines in week-long operation

Police in Shropshire have been carrying out a week-long operation targeting County Lines.
Read Article

Two people in critical but stable condition after A442 collision

Two people in their 60's are in a critical condition in hospital after a collision on the A442 on Saturday night.
Read Article
Dave, Mark & Lewis part of the Veolia recycling team in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin residents recycle 496 tonnes of food waste in September

Telford and Wrekin residents recycled 496 tonnes of food waste in September, generating enough energy to boil 1.98 million kettles.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Rob Smith on the track at a rain-hit Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit in Kent. Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall

Telford racer Smith ends maiden BTCC Season with another independents points hat-trick

Rob Smith enjoyed a positive conclusion to his maiden season in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at a rain-hit Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit in Kent over the weekend.
Read Article
Winners Line Up: Emma Hughes & Helen Fowler from Bridgnorth GC, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster, Val. Holdnall & Dorothy White from Worfield GC. Photo – Vanessa Statham

Bridgnorth Golf Club run successful ladies weekend AMAM Open

Bridgnorth Golf Clubs Ladies Weekend AMAM competition attracted 68 ladies from golf clubs as far afield as Halifax.
Read Article
Brandon Whistle

Telford Tigers sign Brandon Whistle for remainder of season

Telford Tigers has announced the signing of 21-year-old forward Brandon Whistle for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team

Shropshire law firm shortlisted for two major awards

Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team has been shortlisted for two prestigious national awards.
Read Article
Staff from Morris Property, Morris Care, Morris Site Machinery and Morris & Company, who took part in one of the 5k runs in Shrewsbury

Charity fundraising a ‘wheel’ success for Morris & Company

In its 150th year anniversary, local business Morris & Company has surpassed its fundraising target and raised over £10,000 for this year’s chosen charity, Alzheimer’s Society.
Read Article
Marches Growth Hub chairman Paul Hinkins, Shropshire Council Deputy Leader Steve Charmley and Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager Emma Chapman

Growth hub takes wraps off new Shrewsbury office space

Shropshire’s gateway for business support officially launched its newly-expanded offices at a special event at its Shrewsbury base.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Organisers of the roadshow have been using the tour to highlight the myriad of careers available in the music industry

Resonance band rocks Shrewsbury to spread the word to students

A group of musicians who have toured the world with internationally renowned acts have visited Shropshire to showcase the possibilities open to students at a new music institute.
Read Article
Young children can sit in a novelty car salon chair whilst having their hair cut

Children’s only hair salon to open in Telford

A new children’s only hair salon, that caters for toddlers up to early teens, is set to open in Telford next month.
Read Article
Judges placed a focus on their ‘stunning gardens’

Goldstone Hall Hotel named as a winner in Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice Award 2020 for Gardens

Goldstone Hall Hotel, near Market Drayton, has been named again as one of the winners of the prestigious 2020 Good Hotel Guide’s Editor’s Choice Award for Gardens.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Three Men in a Bow Tie

Wellington arts festival set to get underway

A popular Shropshire arts festival featuring a range of free events and entertainments is about to get underway.
Read Article
Shropshire Hills Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre Bonfire and Fireworks 2019

Join Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for their Bonfire and Fireworks Event on Saturday 26 October.
Read Article
Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
mist
9.7 ° C
10.6 °
8.3 °
93 %
1kmh
90 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP