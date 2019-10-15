Shropshire law firm shortlisted for two major awards

Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team has been shortlisted for two prestigious national awards.

Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team

The shortlistings follow on from the firm’s national success at the 2018 awards where the clinical negligence team was named the best in the country.

The Personal Injury Awards are now in their 12th year and highlight the excellence of legal organisations, and individuals, across the personal injury and medical negligence sectors, with 20 awards being presented on the day.

Lanyon Bowdler is a finalist in the Catastrophic Injury Team of the Year and Outstanding Case of the Year categories. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Manchester next month.

Neil Lorimer, head of the personal injury team, said: “It is particularly pleasing to be shortlisted for these awards because the judging process has been extremely thorough.

“The shortlisting is based on video testimonials from clients, barristers and others, including serious injury charities, who were keen to talk about their experiences with Lanyon Bowdler.

“Being shortlisted demonstrates how our lawyers regularly go above and beyond supporting clients during extremely difficult periods of their lives.

“The Judges look for team collaboration and coordination leading to the best possible outcomes and wins for clients, and a heightened understanding of, and demonstrable commitment to, the needs of catastrophically injured clients and their families.

“Catastrophic injuries are life-changing; they include devastating brain injuries, amputations and spinal cord injuries. Achieving the maximum level of compensation is vital to ensure day-to-day needs are met both now and particularly in the future.

“In these types of catastrophic injury claims we are often able to identify what specialist support is required. We may then be able to apply for interim payments in order to assist with things such as care, property adaptations and specialist equipment.”

Chris Bright QC, who was filmed for the shortlisted catastrophic injury team video submission, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with the Lanyon Bowdler catastrophic injury team for 20 years and as far as I’m concerned, the legal expertise, the professionalism, and the ability to get great results for their clients go without saying.

“The two things however that I think really set them apart is firstly, their levels as a team of specialist knowledge, and secondly, their client care, in terms of accessibility, communication and commitment.”

Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence at Lanyon Bowdler, added: “It is an honour for Lanyon Bowdler to be recognised once again as one of the very best law firms in the country.

“We were delighted with the win last year, beating some particularly strong opposition from the world of clinical negligence. It emphasised the reputation we have developed and was a tribute to all those working hard for our clients in this particular area of the law.

“To be shortlisted for two awards this year is another amazing achievement and we are looking forward to the presentation evening in Manchester in late November.

“Our shortlisted case of the year was conducted by Senior Associate, Emma Broomfield, for a little girl who suffered permanent brain damage as a result of negligence in the management of her birth.

“The team under Emma’s leadership went the extra mile to ensure that the case was not only successful, but that her quality of life would be as good as possible, and her needs will always be looked after.”

The Personal Injury Awards cover all professionals and key service providers in the field, with the aim of identifying high standards of practice and inspiring others to emulate the achievements of finalists.

