Shropshire housebuilder hits 2,500th home milestone

The champagne corks are popping for one family after their home was revealed as the 2,500th to be completed by independent housebuilders, Shropshire Homes.

From left Roger Beckett from Shropshire Homes, Paul and Gemma Lincoln, along with Jean Palladini and Danny Farmer from Shropshire Homes

Shropshire Homes has handed over the keys for its milestone property to Paul and Gemma Lincoln, who have ditched their 14-mile school run to move to the Cricketers’ Meadow development in the leafy village of Pontesbury.

The couple, along with their children Mya, aged 8, and Jake, 7, moved into the Grasmere, a four-bedroom home, after a summer spent in a small caravan.

“We used to live in Pontesbury, and the children go to the local school, so we were keen to move back to the village,” said Paul, who runs Paul’s Autocare in Shrewsbury. “For the last two years the children have had a 14-mile commute, and they have been so excited about being able to walk to school and live close to their classmates. Gemma is a care worker in Pontesbury and so it made sense to live in the village, but sadly we were priced out of most properties as it is such a desirable place to live.”

The couple quickly sold their house in Brockton and were among the first to reserve a plot at Cricketers’ Meadow. Their detached house has a number of stand out features including a large kitchen and dining room with separate utility room, and the spacious master bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room.

“We moved out of our old house at the beginning of June and have spent the last three months living in a touring caravan on a field,” said Paul. “There were pygmy goats on the field and we would wake up in the morning to find them in the awning – it was a bit of an adventure for the kids. However, it soon felt cramped and it is now great to be in our new home and have all this space.”

Howard Thorne, Managing Director of Shropshire Homes, said: “I wish Paul, Gemma and their children many years of happiness in their new home.

“This is an incredible milestone for Shropshire Homes as this is a company that gives equal priority to delivering quality homes and service as well as quantity. We started out building just one house in 1981 and didn’t expect to reach this milestone.

“Whether it’s working with English Heritage to transform a derelict, crumbling listed building into luxury apartments, or showcasing our design capabilities by creating attractive properties in villages and towns across the county, Shropshire Homes has always strived for excellence in everything we do.”

